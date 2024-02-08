Valentine's Day 2024: Marks and Spencer dine in meal deal is 'better than ever' this year
The Marks and Spencer Valentine's dine in deal is back for 2024 - and the eagerly anticipated dishes promise to be 'better than ever' for foodies who are looking to treat themselves and their special someone, according to M&S.
Available in store from tomorrow (Friday February 9) until the big day itself on Valentine's Day (Wednesday February 14) and on Ocado now, the M&S Valentine’s Dine In deal includes a starter, main, side, dessert and a bottle of Prosecco or two soft drinks.
The cost for this tempting feast is £25, or £12.50 a head. There's something for vegetarians, vegans and gluten-free diners too, so everybody can enjoy a bit of luxury from the comfort of their own home. So, however you’re celebrating, and whoever you’re celebrating with, enjoy a restaurant-quality dinner this Valentine’s Day.
If you have your eye on a particular starter, main or dessert, we recommend not leaving it to the last minute to go to your local M&S to buy your meal, as the most popular items often sell out by the time Valentine’s Day actually arrives.
Here's what's on the full menu so you can make your choices:
Starters
- King Prawn & Lobster Thermidor Gratins
- Coquilles St Jacques
- Luxury Prawn Cocktail (gluten-free)
- Tempura Veg Fritters (vegan)
- Breaded Camembert and compote
- Leek and Cheddar Souffle Tart
- Tempura prawns with Sicilian Lemon Alioli
Mains
- Fillet Steak Beef Wellington with red wine jus
- Slow Cooked Lamb Shanks
- Sirloin Steak with Garlic Butter (gluten-free)
- Butterflied Seabass stuffed with herb butter
- Rump steaks with peppercorn sauce
- Pork Saltimbocca
- Mushroom Stroganoff pie (vegan)
- Chicken Cordon Bleu
Sides
- Truffle Mash
- Asparagus
- Vegetable Medley
- Cheesy Green Veg Bake
- Triple Cooked Chips (gluten-free)
- Smashed potatoes
- Potato Dauphinoise
- Mediterranean veg
Desserts
- Triple Choc Brownie (gluten-free)
- Melt-in-the-middle chocolate pudding
- Tiramisu mouse cake
- Salted Caramel Profiteroles
- Madagascan Vanilla Cheesecakes
- White Chocolate and Raspberry mousse hearts
- Chocolate and caramel pots (vegan)
- Mini Cheese Board
Drinks
- Conte Pruili Prosecco
- Conte Priuli Rose
- Conte Pruili Veneto Blush
- Facon Grabado Malbec
- Lisboa Bonita
- Home Ranch Chardonnay
- Mystery Bay Sauvignon Blanc
- La Cascata Passivento
- Passionstar Martini 4x25cl
- Frizzantea Brut
