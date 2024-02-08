The Marks and Spencer Valentine's Day dine in meal deal is back for 2024 and it promises to be 'better than ever'. Photo by M&S.

The Marks and Spencer Valentine's dine in deal is back for 2024 - and the eagerly anticipated dishes promise to be 'better than ever' for foodies who are looking to treat themselves and their special someone, according to M&S.

Available in store from tomorrow (Friday February 9) until the big day itself on Valentine's Day (Wednesday February 14) and on Ocado now, the M&S Valentine’s Dine In deal includes a starter, main, side, dessert and a bottle of Prosecco or two soft drinks.

The cost for this tempting feast is £25, or £12.50 a head. There's something for vegetarians, vegans and gluten-free diners too, so everybody can enjoy a bit of luxury from the comfort of their own home. So, however you’re celebrating, and whoever you’re celebrating with, enjoy a restaurant-quality dinner this Valentine’s Day.

If you have your eye on a particular starter, main or dessert, we recommend not leaving it to the last minute to go to your local M&S to buy your meal, as the most popular items often sell out by the time Valentine’s Day actually arrives.

Here's what's on the full menu so you can make your choices:

Starters

King Prawn & Lobster Thermidor Gratins

Coquilles St Jacques

Luxury Prawn Cocktail (gluten-free)

Tempura Veg Fritters (vegan)

Breaded Camembert and compote

Leek and Cheddar Souffle Tart

Tempura prawns with Sicilian Lemon Alioli

Mains

Fillet Steak Beef Wellington with red wine jus

Slow Cooked Lamb Shanks

Sirloin Steak with Garlic Butter (gluten-free)

Butterflied Seabass stuffed with herb butter

Rump steaks with peppercorn sauce

Pork Saltimbocca

Mushroom Stroganoff pie (vegan)

Chicken Cordon Bleu

Sides

Truffle Mash

Asparagus

Vegetable Medley

Cheesy Green Veg Bake

Triple Cooked Chips (gluten-free)

Smashed potatoes

Potato Dauphinoise

Mediterranean veg

Desserts

Triple Choc Brownie (gluten-free)

Melt-in-the-middle chocolate pudding

Tiramisu mouse cake

Salted Caramel Profiteroles

Madagascan Vanilla Cheesecakes

White Chocolate and Raspberry mousse hearts

Chocolate and caramel pots (vegan)

Mini Cheese Board

Drinks