Valentine's Day 2024: Marks and Spencer dine in meal deal is 'better than ever' this year

The M&S Valentine's meal deal includes a hearty range of dishes such as king prawn and lobster thermidor gratins, mushroom stroganoff pie and melt-in-the-middle chocolate pudding
Rochelle Barrand
By Rochelle Barrand
3 minutes ago
The Marks and Spencer Valentine's Day dine in meal deal is back for 2024 and it promises to be 'better than ever'. Photo by M&S.The Marks and Spencer Valentine's Day dine in meal deal is back for 2024 and it promises to be 'better than ever'. Photo by M&S.
The Marks and Spencer Valentine's dine in deal is back for 2024 - and the eagerly anticipated dishes promise to be 'better than ever' for foodies who are looking to treat themselves and their special someone, according to M&S.

Available in store from tomorrow (Friday February 9) until the big day itself on Valentine's Day (Wednesday February 14) and on Ocado now, the M&S Valentine’s Dine In deal includes a starter, main, side, dessert and a bottle of Prosecco or two soft drinks.

The cost for this tempting feast is £25, or £12.50 a head. There's something for vegetarians, vegans and gluten-free diners too, so everybody can enjoy a bit of luxury from the comfort of their own home. So, however you’re celebrating, and whoever you’re celebrating with, enjoy a restaurant-quality dinner this Valentine’s Day.

If you have your eye on a particular starter, main or dessert, we recommend not leaving it to the last minute to go to your local M&S to buy your meal, as the most popular items often sell out by the time Valentine’s Day actually arrives.

Here's what's on the full menu so you can make your choices:

Starters

  • King Prawn & Lobster Thermidor Gratins
  • Coquilles St Jacques
  • Luxury Prawn Cocktail (gluten-free)
  • Tempura Veg Fritters (vegan)
  • Breaded Camembert and compote
  • Leek and Cheddar Souffle Tart
  • Tempura prawns with Sicilian Lemon Alioli

Mains

  • Fillet Steak Beef Wellington with red wine jus
  • Slow Cooked Lamb Shanks
  • Sirloin Steak with Garlic Butter (gluten-free)
  • Butterflied Seabass stuffed with herb butter
  • Rump steaks with peppercorn sauce
  • Pork Saltimbocca
  • Mushroom Stroganoff pie (vegan)
  • Chicken Cordon Bleu

Sides

  • Truffle Mash
  • Asparagus
  • Vegetable Medley
  • Cheesy Green Veg Bake
  • Triple Cooked Chips (gluten-free)
  • Smashed potatoes
  • Potato Dauphinoise
  • Mediterranean veg

Desserts

  • Triple Choc Brownie (gluten-free)
  • Melt-in-the-middle chocolate pudding
  • Tiramisu mouse cake
  • Salted Caramel Profiteroles
  • Madagascan Vanilla Cheesecakes
  • White Chocolate and Raspberry mousse hearts
  • Chocolate and caramel pots (vegan)
  • Mini Cheese Board

Drinks

  • Conte Pruili Prosecco
  • Conte Priuli Rose
  • Conte Pruili Veneto Blush
  • Facon Grabado Malbec
  • Lisboa Bonita
  • Home Ranch Chardonnay
  • Mystery Bay Sauvignon Blanc
  • La Cascata Passivento
  • Passionstar Martini 4x25cl
  • Frizzantea Brut
