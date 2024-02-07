Valentine's Day 2024: Asda announces new Bistro Dine in for 2 meal deal with three courses for £12 - full menu
Nothing beats a romantic night in, and with Valentine’s Day fast approaching, Asda’s new Bistro Dine in for 2 offer is sure to get hearts racing.
We don’t all have the time to spend in our kitchen cooking up a three course meal from scratch - especially when Valentine's Day falls on a Wednesday - when many of us will spend most of the day at work or studying. But, don't worry, Asda will create the dish for you - all you have to do is cook it. Costing just £12 for a starter, main, two sides, dessert and a drink, the tasty deal will help lovebirds have a restaurant-quality meal at home this February 14 - just without the price tag. There's plenty of dishes to choose from, so you can create an ideal meal for you and your other half.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Asda’s Bistro Dine in for 2 is available to buy from tomorrow (Thursday February 8) until Tuesday (February 20) in-store and online while stocks last. This means you can have a celebration at a time to suit you throughout the most loved-up weeks of the year. This great meal deal isn't just for romantic partners to share either; it can be split with anyone you care about, including a family member, a housemate or your best friend.
The full Bistro Dine in for 2 menu is below:
Starters
- 2 Coquille St Jacques
- 8 Vegan Brie Hearts
- Tempura Prawns
- Scotch Egg
- Mushroom Arancini
- Brie Wedges
- Goats Cheese Tartlet
Mains
- 2 Sirloin Steak with Wild Garlic Butter Hearts
- 2 Pork Loin with Norfolk Cider Sauce
- 2 Vegan Mushroom Stroganoff Pies
- 2 Rump Steak with Peppercorn Sauce
- Chicken, Chorizo & King Prawn Paella
- Shepherd’s Pie
- Cottage Pie Meal
- Fish Pie
- Mac and Cheese
- Lasagne
- Steak & Ale Pie
- Chicken Forestiere
- Chicken Kiev with Wild Garlic Butter
Sides
- Parmesan Fries
- Chantenay Carrots with Maple & Orange
- Cauliflower Cheese
- Dauphinoise
- Green Veg Medley
- Roast Potatoes
- Triple Cooked Chips
- Creamy Mash
- Creamy Mushrooms
Desserts
- 6 Valentines Profiteroles
- Vegan Brownie/Strawberries
- Lemon Cheesecake
- Melt in Middle
- Sticky Toffee Pudding
- Tiramisu
- Salted Caramel Chocolate Cheesecake
Drinks
- Marques Del Norte Cava Brut
- Kylie Minogue Alcohol Free Sparkling Rose (vegan)
- Kakapo Wine of New Zealand
- La Moneda Premium Collection Malbec
- Provence Rose
- Bottlegreen Sparkling Elderflower Presse (vegan)
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.