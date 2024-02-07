Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING

Valentine's Day 2024: Asda announces new Bistro Dine in for 2 meal deal with three courses for £12 - full menu

Treat yourself and a loved one to a tasty three course meal this Valentine's Day with Asda’s new Bistro Dine in for 2 offer
Rochelle Barrand
By Rochelle Barrand
2 minutes ago
Asda’s new Bistro Dine in for 2 offer for Valentine's Day 2024. Photo by Asda,Asda’s new Bistro Dine in for 2 offer for Valentine's Day 2024. Photo by Asda,
Asda’s new Bistro Dine in for 2 offer for Valentine's Day 2024. Photo by Asda,

Nothing beats a romantic night in, and with Valentine’s Day fast approaching, Asda’s new Bistro Dine in for 2 offer is sure to get hearts racing.

We don’t all have the time to spend in our kitchen cooking up a three course meal from scratch - especially when Valentine's Day falls on a Wednesday - when many of us will spend most of the day at work or studying. But, don't worry, Asda will create the dish for you - all you have to do is cook it. Costing just £12 for a starter, main, two sides, dessert and a drink, the tasty deal will help lovebirds have a restaurant-quality meal at home this February 14 - just without the price tag.  There's plenty of dishes to choose from, so you can create an ideal meal for you and your other half.

Asda’s Bistro Dine in for 2 is available to buy from tomorrow (Thursday February 8) until Tuesday (February 20) in-store and online while stocks last.  This means you can have a celebration at a time to suit you throughout the most loved-up weeks of the year. This great meal deal isn't just for romantic partners to share either; it can be split with anyone you care about, including a family member, a housemate or your best friend.

The full Bistro Dine in for 2 menu is below: 

Starters

  • 2 Coquille St Jacques 
  • 8 Vegan Brie Hearts 
  • Tempura Prawns 
  • Scotch Egg 
  • Mushroom Arancini 
  • Brie Wedges 
  • Goats Cheese Tartlet 

Mains

  • 2 Sirloin Steak with Wild Garlic Butter Hearts 
  • 2 Pork Loin with Norfolk Cider Sauce 
  • 2 Vegan Mushroom Stroganoff Pies 
  • 2 Rump Steak with Peppercorn Sauce 
  • Chicken, Chorizo & King Prawn Paella  
  • Shepherd’s Pie  
  • Cottage Pie Meal  
  • Fish Pie  
  • Mac and Cheese  
  • Lasagne  
  • Steak & Ale Pie 
  • Chicken Forestiere 
  • Chicken Kiev with Wild Garlic Butter 

Sides

  • Parmesan Fries 
  • Chantenay Carrots with Maple & Orange 
  • Cauliflower Cheese 
  • Dauphinoise 
  • Green Veg Medley 
  • Roast Potatoes 
  • Triple Cooked Chips 
  • Creamy Mash 
  • Creamy Mushrooms 

Desserts

  • 6 Valentines Profiteroles  
  • Vegan Brownie/Strawberries 
  • Lemon Cheesecake 
  • Melt in Middle 
  • Sticky Toffee Pudding 
  • Tiramisu 
  • Salted Caramel Chocolate Cheesecake

Drinks

  • Marques Del Norte Cava Brut 
  • Kylie Minogue Alcohol Free Sparkling Rose (vegan) 
  • Kakapo Wine of New Zealand 
  • La Moneda Premium Collection Malbec 
  • Provence Rose 
  • Bottlegreen Sparkling Elderflower Presse (vegan)
Related topics:Valentine's DayASDADrinksFoodSupermarket

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.