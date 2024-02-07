We don’t all have the time to spend in our kitchen cooking up a three course meal from scratch - especially when Valentine's Day falls on a Wednesday - when many of us will spend most of the day at work or studying. But, don't worry, Asda will create the dish for you - all you have to do is cook it. Costing just £12 for a starter, main, two sides, dessert and a drink, the tasty deal will help lovebirds have a restaurant-quality meal at home this February 14 - just without the price tag. There's plenty of dishes to choose from, so you can create an ideal meal for you and your other half.