Halloween 2023: What treats are available from the high street coffee shops: Costa, Starbucks and M&S?
It’s not just dressing up for Halloween that is exciting but seeing all of the Halloween treats on offer in all the high-street coffee shops that are available right now. That’s right along with your Halloween themed coffee you can indulge with the sweetest of treat throughout this spooky season. Here is a list of everything that is available to buy right now.
Costa Halloween Treats
Costa has brought back its Maple Hazelnut drinks range that includes lattes, hot chocolate, and frappes that are topped with whipped cream and sprinkles. Along with these indulgent drinks you can treat yourself to a Pumpkin themed Cookie to get yourself into the full spirit of Halloween.
Starbucks Halloween Treats
The famous Pumpkin Spiced latte is a must from Starbucks. The offee shop also has a cold brew version of the drink which is loved by fans. However, if you don’t fancy either of them and happen to have a sweeter tooth ,then why not try the Sour Apple Frappuccino?
Also available on the Starbucks menu right now are the Salted Maple & Caramel Latte, and Iced Salted Maple Caramel Latte. For tasty treats check out their Chocolate Muffin - topped with a tombstone, along with the Gingerbread Skeleton Biscuit - wearing a Starbucks apron - and Pumpkin Spice Loaf Cake.
M&S Halloween Treats
The M&S café recently had a stylish refurb putting them on par with Costa and Starbucks. For the Autumn season they launched the Gingerbread Frappe drink. However, if you like it hot, they also have a Speculoos latte topped with cinnamon. Pair with the Halloween Spooky Chocolate and Orange Loaf Cake for the perfect treat. Also on the M&S menu this season is the Spooky Soul-Ted Caramel Frappe and the Mini Monster Brownie Cakes.