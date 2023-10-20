These are the tastiest Halloween treats from your local high street coffee shop you can get your hands on right now

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s not just dressing up for Halloween that is exciting but seeing all of the Halloween treats on offer in all the high-street coffee shops that are available right now. That’s right along with your Halloween themed coffee you can indulge with the sweetest of treat throughout this spooky season. Here is a list of everything that is available to buy right now.

Costa Halloween Treats

Costa has brought back its Maple Hazelnut drinks range that includes lattes, hot chocolate, and frappes that are topped with whipped cream and sprinkles. Along with these indulgent drinks you can treat yourself to a Pumpkin themed Cookie to get yourself into the full spirit of Halloween.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starbucks Halloween Treats

Advertisement

Advertisement

The famous Pumpkin Spiced latte is a must from Starbucks. The offee shop also has a cold brew version of the drink which is loved by fans. However, if you don’t fancy either of them and happen to have a sweeter tooth ,then why not try the Sour Apple Frappuccino?

Also available on the Starbucks menu right now are the Salted Maple & Caramel Latte, and Iced Salted Maple Caramel Latte. For tasty treats check out their Chocolate Muffin - topped with a tombstone, along with the Gingerbread Skeleton Biscuit - wearing a Starbucks apron - and Pumpkin Spice Loaf Cake.

M&S Halloween Treats