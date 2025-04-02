Almost a quarter of the UK is considering moving in next six months, Ring study reveals

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

New research from home security company, Ring, reveals almost a quarter of Brits are considering moving home in the next six months (24%).

However, moving home causes stress or worry for the same number of Brits (24%), with a further 15% claiming moving into a new home would make them extremely or significantly nervous.

The research of 2,000 adults in the UK found that a huge 66% admit to performing ‘rituals’ to calm their nerves after a major move. These include deep cleaning the bathroom and kitchen (34%), followed by ordering a traditional first-night takeaway (23%). Many Brits also take practical measures, with 19% setting up a Ring Video Doorbell or security camera as a priority after moving in.

Research shows settling into a new place can be particularly challenging for those who have lived in their previous home for an extended period. For those surveyed, the biggest cause of worry include being left alone on the first night (23%), followed by unfamiliar noises from the pipes (22%) and security concerns around a new home (22%).

To help people feel comfortable in their new home, Ring shares its top tips to settle in:

Introduce yourself to your neighbours: Part of the difficulty of moving to a new home is not knowing the people around you. Introducing yourself early is the best policy and it will help you feel more at home in your new neighbourhood. Try leaving a note if you live in a shared building, or stopping to chat if you see them outside their home. Create a safe haven: Being in a new environment can be overwhelming. Prioritise creating a space in your home where you can feel at ease and practice familiar rituals to help you adjust to a new routine. Watching your favourite movies, reading or playing chill tunes will help keep yourself calm at a time of stress. Put pets first: Moving to a new home (with new smells!) can be difficult for pets to adjust to a new neighbourhood. It’s only normal for us to worry that our pets are safe when we’re not around. Checking what your pets are up to in your new home via Ring Indoor Camera, can really help. You can see them with Live View and use Two-Way talk to speak to them directly from your phone. Knock, knock who’s there? Use your Ring Video Doorbell in tandem with Echo Show and Fire TV to see a live view of what’s happening at your doorstep and speak to visitors in real time. You can also set up Announcements on Echo speakers to get an alert when someone presses your doorbell or motion is detected - eliminating the nerves of knocks on your new door. Look at your own security: Whether it’s an outdoor security system, or an indoor camera, knowing what’s happening outside and inside of your home can make you feel more comfortable after a big move. The devices provide you with peace of mind when moving to a new area by keeping an eye on deliveries and visitors, or simply knowing that your home is safe.