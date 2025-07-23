Brits stressing out over clutter - but the solution could be hiding above their heads

Credit: LoftZone

More than half of Brits say a cluttered home affects their mental health, but the key to a calmer, more organised space may be hiding in plain sight: the loft. New research from LoftZone reveals that 55% of people feel more relaxed and in control when their home is tidy and organised. A further 52% say clearing clutter gives them a sense of accomplishment and reduces stress and it’s not just a feeling.

Psychologist Caroline Rogers explains that “taking control of cluttered spaces - even those out of sight like lofts - can have a powerful psychological effect, restoring a sense of control and improving focus, emotional wellbeing and productivity.”

And yet, clutter continues to build up - while one of the most overlooked spaces in the home goes underused.

According to the study, 52% of Brits use their loft for seasonal items like Christmas decorations, while others store childhood toys (27%), old electronics (27%) and memory boxes (23%). But few are using the space efficiently and many are avoiding it altogether.

Instead, belongings spill into everyday living areas, creating more stress and less breathing room. Even among those who do use the loft, many are unknowingly reducing their home’s energy efficiency. A quarter admit to placing boards directly onto loft joists, which can crush insulation and reduce its effectiveness by up to 50%. And 40% don’t know if their loft is properly insulated.

Raised loft boarding systems, like those from LoftZone, create a safe, elevated storage platform that protects insulation, improves energy efficiency, and unlocks valuable space - allowing homeowners to tidy up without sacrificing comfort.

With energy bills top of mind and colder months just around the corner, now is the time to take action. Getting your loft in order this summer is a simple but powerful way to get ahead of winter - reducing stress, boosting energy performance, and restoring a sense of calm at home.

To help more households tackle loft chaos, LoftZone has partnered with leading organisation expert Dilly Carter, known for her straight-talking, transformative approach to home decluttering. Together, they’re on a mission to show how a properly organised loft can improve wellbeing, free up space, and even cut energy costs.

Dilly Carter says: “Organisation starts with giving everything a proper place, and that includes what’s out of sight. Lofts are often a dumping ground, it’s where clutter goes to hide, but with a bit of organisation and the right system in place, it can become a total game changer. I always tell clients: don’t just dump it, zone it!

Raised loft boarding from LoftZone allows you to store items safely and accessibly, without squashing your insulation. It’s a smart way to clear clutter from your living space and bring more order to your home overall.”

TOP LOFT DECLUTTER TIPS FROM DILLY CARTER

Create Loft ‘Life Zones’ Think of your loft like a miniature department store, everything has a section. Christmas decorations? One zone. Sentimental bits? Another. Camping gear? its own corner. Use stackable, clear-lidded boxes with big, bold labels so you can spot what you need at a glance. If you’re storing for different seasons, organise chronologically so the next one is always within reach. Use the ‘Five-Year Filter’ Before anything goes back up into the loft, ask yourself “Have I used this in the last five years? No? Out it goes”. Loft clutter thrives on “just in case” thinking, but if it hasn’t earned its space in five years, it will likely never be used. Box the Emotion, Not the Chaos Sentimental clutter are the biggest things to hang onto. Don’t ditch the memories, just contain them with care. Create a personal treasure box per family member with a firm limit. This keeps the treasures while curbing the chaos. And make sure to label it properly, because “Stuff” will cause you future stress. Give Your Loft a Floor That Works Smarter, Not Harder Here’s the game changer: raised loft boarding. With LoftZone’s clever system, you can build a strong, stable floor above your insulation, meaning your belongings stay safe and your insulation stays effective (no more squashing it flat which reduces its effectiveness by 50% and ramps up your energy bills!). It’s the ultimate win-win: organised space, lower heating costs, and no more wobbly-balancing-on-beams drama. The ‘One In, One Out’ Loft Rule Every time something goes into the loft, something else should come out, whether it’s for donation, resale or recycling. It keeps the cycle moving and stops your storage space from becoming a graveyard of forgotten stuff. Think of your loft like your wardrobe, it should evolve with your life, not get stuck in it.

Psychologist Caroline Rogers says: “Both 'clutter' and 'organised' are individual, subjective terms. Research shows that people who are on top of what they define as clutter also have higher wellbeing scoresi. The process of reclaiming our space is cathartic and uplifting; it restores a sense of control, signalling safety to the brain.

"Taking control of less visible spaces like lofts can have notable, positive results. Home is deeply connected with our self-identity. When our homes express who we are and what's important to us, the mental clarity that provides can lead to more productivity, focus and improved emotional wellbeing”.

The research also revealed:

Despite this otivation, many still don’t know where to begin — and the loft remains a treasure trove of space and possibility just waiting to be put to good use.