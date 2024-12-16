No time to decorate? How add festive cheer to your existing homewares

Decorating with bows

Research has shown that in 2024 Brits are looking for more sustainable ways to celebrate Christmas, with 84% of people stating that making Christmas sustainable is important to them1. Thoughtful, sustainable décor choices are not only better for the environment but embrace the existing décor you already have in your home, creating a cohesive theme for your festive celebrations. With this in mind, the interior experts at Barker and Stonehouse have shared six sustainable ways to decorate your home from evergreen ornaments to timeless patterns and prints.

Create centrepieces

A well-chosen centrepiece can become the heart of any room, naturally drawing the eye to a beautifully decorated focal point. Decorative bowls or trays are a great option and can be placed on dining or coffee tables in any room, these can be filled with seasonal décor and changed out after the festive season passes. For a Christmas centrepiece, consider arranging pinecones, sprigs of holly, dried orange slices, and cinnamon sticks. These natural elements are timeless. Christmas motifs and bring in subtle colours and textures synonymous with the festive spirit.

Play with lighting

Firstly, invest in fairy lights or string lights that you would be happy to use all year round. Using them around the home brings a warm, gentle glow to any space, instantly creating a cosy atmosphere. Try lining bookcases, wrapping them around houseplants to mimic a modern Christmas tree, or filling glass jars as a table or kitchen island feature. Setting the ambience with candles is another great way to play with lighting, especially when they are layered around the room. Choose scents that can be used in the home all year round like vanilla or citrus.

Accents of gold and silver Gold and silver are synonymous with the festive period, yet they offer a timeless elegance that suits any theme year-round. Try positioning metallic accents where they can catch natural light or the warm glow of a fireplace, creating a sparkling effect that enhances your space’s festive appeal. Whether you use these metals in small ornaments, picture frames, or even dishware, they add a refined shine that instantly elevates the room’s ambience.

Upgrade vases

Elevate your vases with a touch of the Christmas spirit by adding decorative elements like ribbons or bows, tapping into the popular coquette aesthetic. To give vases a seasonal feel, consider adding faux mistletoe branches or frosted stems with berries for a subtle winter touch. These small details can make a big impact, transforming everyday decor into something special and festive.

Lena Gierasinska, Head of Product and Displays at Barker & Stonehouse adds: “Bows have been pervasive throughout the interior design and fashion spaces in 2024, with many adopting the use of bows on their Christmas trees last year2. They are a charming and versatile decorating theme, adding a touch of elegance and whimsy. By incorporating bows in various fabrics and size, such as velvet on wreaths, burlap on gift packages, or satin on tree branches, homeowners can create a cohesive festive atmosphere that creates sophistication throughout their living spaces.

“To elevate the trend, go oversized, embodying a playful yet luxurious aesthetic. Post-Christmas, use bows to decorate when hosting, especially for dinner parties or evening gatherings. They can also be utilised in unexpected areas of the home, such as in the greenhouse – attach them to the greenhouse walls to create a charming garden feature.”

A Christmas palette

Incorporating red and green prints, patterns and accents is an easy way to evoke the spirit of Christmas without overwhelming a space. Classic patterns like tartan work beautifully from autumn through winter, blending seamlessly with both Christmas decor and everyday traditional country cottage style. These patterns have a quaint, inviting charm, allowing your space to feel warm and festive throughout the colder months.

Soft furnishings

Creating a cosy atmosphere can make any room feel like a winter wonderland. Soft furnishings, such as plush throws and cushions can help to create warmth and comfort, encouraging everyone to relax and settle in. By focusing on cosy textures and layers, such as the placement of rugs and cushions, you can create an environment that captures the true spirit of Christmas. To find more Christmas décor inspiration visit: https://www.barkerandstonehouse.co.uk/yourhouse/christmas-decor-you-can-use-all-year-round