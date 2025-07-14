Thinking of Renovating? These Are the Top UK Home Trends for 2025

A dining space with acoustic panels

If you’re planning a home update this year, you're in good company. According to data from leading home renovation and design platform Houzz, 3 in 5 homeowners plan to decorate this year. Want to be right on trend? Houzz’s latest trend report, drawing on search data from UK users, shares the hottest trends you need to know. The report highlights a growing appetite for luxurious materials, clever storage, immersive nature-inspired design, and a surprising splash of pink.

Bathrooms Become Spa Sanctuaries

Bathrooms are receiving high-end makeovers, as more homeowners look to bring everyday luxury into their routines. Searches for “onyx tile” surged by a staggering 1,069%, while interest in “marble bathroom” designs rose by 51%. Practical upgrades are also on the rise: “double vanity” searches jumped by 746%, “double shower” by 172% and “freestanding bath” by 53%, highlighting a clear preference for comfort-driven elegance.

All Things Wood

Streamlined oak cabinets, an oak island and wood-toned stools add sophistication to a Nordic-inspired kitchen.

The warmth of wood is taking over interiors, as homeowners embrace a trend Houzz calls “wood-drenching” - layering wood across walls, floors, and furniture. Searches for “wood beams” rose by 249%, “oak kitchen” by 214% and “wood kitchen” by 116%. Decorative wall treatments like “wooden slat walls” and “wood panels” are also gaining momentum, bringing texture and natural charm indoors.

Chasing the Light

A brighter home continues to be a top priority. Searches for “skylight” rose by 115% and “orangery” saw a 94% increase, showing a widespread interest in drawing natural light deep into living spaces. Architectural features like “glass wall partition” (up 202%), “internal glass door” (up 91%) and “oriel window” (up 89%) reflect a shift toward transparency, openness and flow.

Walls That Speak Volumes

Maximalist design is thriving. The “colour drench” technique, where walls, ceilings and woodwork are painted in the same shade, spiked by 142%. “Feature wall” and “mural” searches are also on the rise, signalling a renewed interest in expressive, statement-making interiors. For those overwhelmed by options, Houzz Pro interior designers offer tools like 3D Floor Plans to help visualise bold changes before making the leap.

A Walk in the Garden… or Forest

Outdoor spaces are becoming immersive sanctuaries. The concept of forest gardening, layered, woodland-style planting, is making waves, with “forest trees” up an astonishing 666%. Water features and winding paths are also gaining ground, with “pond” up 26% and “garden path” up 21%. These spaces aim to evoke a sense of enchantment and escape.

Homes Designed for Fun

A rise in searches for “craft room” (up 69%), “tree house” (up 45%), “home cinema” and “music studio” reflects a shift toward personalised, playful spaces. Whether it's for hobbies, entertainment, or family bonding, UK homeowners are carving out zones for joy and creativity.

Smarter, Sleeker Functionality

Good design in 2025 is as practical as it is pretty. Searches for “acoustic panels” saw a dramatic 625% spike, indicating growing awareness of sound control in open-plan spaces. Other functional upgrades, like “understairs storage” (up 43%) and “bathroom with laundry space” (up 190%), show that every inch of the home is being optimised.

First Impressions Matter

Exteriors are not being overlooked. “Exterior cladding” searches rose by 64%, while interest in “driveway” upgrades increased by 45%. The front of the home is being refreshed in every detail, “front garden,” “front door” and “front porch” all show rising search trends, highlighting the importance of kerb appeal.

A Toast to Hosting

The kitchen isn’t just for cooking anymore. Searches for “drinks cabinet” jumped 56%, “home bar” 48% and “wine cellar” 43%, showing that at-home entertaining is in vogue. Meanwhile, “coffee station” searches rose 77%, suggesting a desire to elevate daily rituals as well.

The Pink Renaissance

One of the year’s more unexpected stars? The colour pink. Overall searches for “pink” were up 186%, with “pink bathroom” up 114%, “pink kitchen” up 112% and “pink bedroom” up 59%. Plaster-pink tones, in particular, are proving especially popular, often paired with wood, greenery, or bold accent colours like orange and red.