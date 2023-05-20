If a friend has miraculously disappeared from your Snapchat chat feed, you may have been blocked

Snapchat is an incredibly popular social media platform that attracts millions of users, so you will be amiss to not expect to encounter a range of odd and mysterious things and features. Even something as simple as what turns out to be an oddly complex block button.

But when it comes to users miraculously disappearing from your Snapchat chat feed, or maybe they have gone radio silent, you may be on the hunt for answers. Is it just a glitch, have you been blocked - and if so, how can you tell if you have been given the cold shoulder?

Here is what you need to know about Snapchat's block feature. Including a step by step guide on how you can unblock a user yourself if you wish to reacquaint with them.

How to tell if you have been blocked on Snapchat - step by step guide

Open and launch the Snapchat app on your device Swipe down to open a menu which holds your contact information and friends list Click or tap on the 'Find Friends' section Click or tap on the 'Add by Username' section Search for the friend or user - whether that be their real name or Snapchat username Once you find the user or friend, click or tap on them If their Snapscore does not appear next to their username, they have either blocked or deleted you from their friends list Also try to add them again, if this does not go through properly then you have been blocked by the user

Open and launch the Snapchat app on your device Click or tap on the 'Chat Feed' section Swipe up and down your contact list to find your friend If their name does not appear on the list, this means you have been blocked by the user

Can Snapchat users who block you still see the messages you send them?

Simple answer is no. Once a Snapchat user has blocked you, you may still be able to send them messages but they will not go through to them. As they have taken the decision to block you, they will not receive any notifications about your activity on the app.

How to unblock someone on Snapchat

Have you changed your mind about a friend who you argued with and blocked in a fit of rage - or maybe you just wish to reacquaint with someone you had fallen out with. Follow the step by step guide below to unblock users on Snapchat: