Imposter syndrome can hold us back from reaching our potential (Photo: Adobe)

On this week’s episode of The Reset Room I am joined by our resident expert and life coach Amana Walker to talk all about imposter syndrome.

This is a common psychological issue for many of us, and describes a mindset when we doubt our skills, talents, or accomplishments, and have a persistent internalised fear of being exposed as a fraud.

Does this sound familiar? Amana tells us that whilst it can affect everyone, “up to 75% of women struggle with imposter syndrome at some point in their career.”

She adds: “It’s difficult for those looking for perfection but you never get perfection in any job. It even stops many women applying for jobs until they think they are 100% ready for it, whereas men are likely to apply once they feel 50-60% ready.”

Amana goes on to encourage women to apply for those roles, even if they don’t think they tick all the boxes, because employers are ready for this and you will learn more skills once in the job.

Listen to the episode in full:

Listeners of the podcast will also hear about what can cause this mindset to develop. Amana provides advice on what you can do to address it and move on in your career or in any other area of your life which might be affected, like study or personal relationships.

As always, we also deal with a listener’s specific problem and help advise them on how to address the problem they are facing. This week a listener reaches out for help with her sister, who she believes is suffering from imposter syndrome which is very negatively impacting many aspects of her life.

