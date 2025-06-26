Keep a cool head: 3 things to know in a heatwave for the bald and the brave

BLD BRO Daily

As temperatures soar across the UK, peaking over this weekend, the more health-savvy Brits will be reaching out for that bottle of sun lotion to stay safe in the heat. For one group though, there’s an even higher risk of skin damage.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Research shows that bald heads are significantly associated with an increased risk of certain types of head and neck skin cancers. Whether you're hitting a festival, local beer garden or just doing the daily commute, Tariq Kazemi, co-founder of BLD BRO, is here to remind the six to eight million balding Brits that your scalp needs serious protection.

1 - Your scalp is a UV magnet

Without hair's natural protection, your scalp receives direct, concentrated UV exposure that can lead to premature aging, painful burns and increased risk of skin cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BLD BRO co-founders

Don't treat your scalp as an afterthought – it needs the same attention as your face and other body parts. This means daily application of SPF, not just when you remember or when the sun is out. Your future self will thank you for making scalp protection a daily habit, especially during heatwaves when UV intensity peaks.

2- Sweat can make it worse

During hot weather, bald heads can produce a lot of sweat, and that moisture can actually amplify UV damage while washing away your protection. Sweat droplets can act like little magnifying glasses, intensifying UV rays and creating hotspots for skin damage. Plus, as you sweat, you're constantly wiping away whatever protection you've applied.

This is doubly important if you're heading to a festival this summer where you sometimes spend up to eight hours a day in direct sunlight over a number of days. Festivals are often in open fields with minimal cover, and as people dance and socialise under relentless sun, scalp protection is not front of mind. The combination of sweat, dust and intense UV can create the perfect storm for scalp damage. So if you're heading to any summer festivals, your scalp needs the strongest protection, certainly with high SPF.

3- Not all suncream is built for bald heads

Standard sunscreens are not designed with bald heads in mind. They can leave you looking greasy, sticky and shiny. Worse still, many formulations slide off with the first drop of sweat, leaving you vulnerable when you need protection most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the best protection, bald heads should have specific formulations that absorb quickly, provide long-lasting protection and actually enhance your look rather than making you self-conscious. Look for mattifying formulas, like our BLD BRO Daily 50, a gel which combines SPF50 protection with a moisture-balancing and shine-controlling formula.

For more information visit: bldbro.com