Aldi’s Specialbuys go on sale every Thursday and Sunday each week

Aldi customers are facing delays and cancellations for their Specialbuy items due to a global shipping disruption. The supermarket is best known for its middle aisle Specialbuys which go on sale every Thursday and Sunday.

The delays mean customers are unable to get ahold of some sale products which were expected to go on sale throughout January. On its website, the German discount supermarket said: "Unfortunately we currently have some products that are delayed.

“This can be for many reasons such as disruptions to global shipping, but we’re working hard to get these products available as soon as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Aldi said it was doing what it could to "provide clarity" on its expected availability dates but that could change depending on the store and the region.

Some of the items cancelled included an exercise bike, a fitness tracker and a home multi gym - there are eight Specialbuys which have been cancelled and were previously expected to be available for customers to buy between 29 December 2022 and 2 January 2023.

List of cancelled Specialbuys

The cancelled Specialbuy items include:

Wondercore 2 Home Multi-Gym - CANCELLED

Thera-P Neck and Shoulder Massager - CANCELLED

Crane Exercise Bike - CANCELLED

Medion Fitness Tracker - CANCELLED

Crane Running Lead - CANCELLED

Crane LED Running Vest - CANCELLED

Light Grey & Dark Grey Chunky Knit Throw - CANCELLED

Grey Crinkle Velvet King Duvet Set - CANCELLED