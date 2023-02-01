Premier customers now have to spend a minimum of £15 to qualify for next day delivery with it slammed as the “biggest rip off”

Asos shoppers are outraged after the online retailer announced a change to the benefits its Premier customers can get.

The fashion giant sent an email out to their “faves” to notify them about the change, and one customer said it is “the biggest rip off”.

Currently Asos Premier customers pay £11.95 a year free to get free next day delivery and nominated day delivery, as long as they spend a minimum of £10.

However, the minimum spend to qualify for free next day delivery has now increased.

Starting from 28 February, premier customers will now have to spend £15 a year if they want to receive their order the next day.

Loyal customers of the online retailer who hold the premier subscription have called the move “cheeky” and a “joke”, with many threatening to cancel.

‘Asos is a joke of a company’

One user, Daisy Evans, said on Twitter: “Asos premier is now the biggest rip off! Already paid £10 for next day delivery but now have to spend £15 to qualify makes no sense! Definitely cancelling now.”

Another premier member said “there won’t be any benefits to having it now, I doubt I’ll renew mine” while another person wrote “I’m not renewing my asos premier once it expires this year, so many stipulations for something I pay for?!”

Many reacted to the news on Twitter with some saying “Asos is a joke of a company” and is “taking the p*ss” after being left “irritated” by the email.

Stephanie Nneoma tweeted: “They are so scammy! How can I get an email from Asos saying that from the end of February, if it’s not more than £15, it doesn’t qualify for next day. Like? Is that what I pay premier for.”

The online fashion giant has previously angered its premier subscribers, when last May it introduced a £10 requirement for free delivery - it did not have a minimum spend until this point.

Since then the price for an annual premier subscription has also increased by £2.

An Asos spokesperson told NationalWorld: “Last week we informed our UK Asos premier customers that a minimum order value of £15 applies for free next-day delivery from 28 February, with orders under that amount instead benefiting from free Standard delivery.