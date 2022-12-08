Food items including carrots, parsnips, and sprouts will all be reduced

Several supermarkets have slashed the price of vegetables to 19p just in time for Christmas.

Lidl and Sainsbury’s are the latest supermarkets to confirm the price cut, just a day after rival Aldi announced it was doing the same.

The price cuts mark the start of the annual supermarket price war as retailers battle to be the cheapest during the festive season.

Both Sainsbury’s and Alid’s reduced Christmas vegetables will be in store from 18 December, while Lidl will reduce prices in stores from 15 December until stocks last.

Which food items will be 19p each?

Lidl will reduce the price of its carrots (1kg), parsnips (500g) mini roasts (1.5kg), swede and Brussels sprouts (500g).

Sainsbury’s shoppers will be able to get carrots (1kg), parsnips (500g), white potatoes (2.5kg), Brussels sprouts (500g), red and white cabbages and swede for 19p each.

The selection from Aldi includes carrots (1kg), white potatoes (2kg), parsnips (500g), red and white cabbages (each), Brussels sprouts (500g), and swede (each).

What else is Lidl offering shoppers?

Not only has Lidl announced it is slashing the prices of its Christmas veg to just 19p, its shoppers can also pick up great value turkey, Yorkshire puddings, stuffing and gravy granules.

The supermarket is offering a Christmas roast dinner for less than £2.75 per head - and the bargains will be available in stores nationwide from 15 December.

The full Christmas dinner, which comes to a total of £16.32, includes:

Braemoor Small British Self-Basting Turkey with Giblets - £13.49

Simply Yorkshire puddings - 50p

Potatoes – 19p

Parsnips – 19p

Carrots – 19p

Sprouts – 19p

Swede – 19p

Newgate sage and onion stuffing mix – 43p

Newgate Gravy granules - 95p

Ryan McDonnell, Chief Executive Officer at Lidl GB, said: “This year, like always, we want to help shoppers enjoy the highest quality products for the best value. We know everyone wants to enjoy a special Christmas meal together, which is why we’re offering Christmas roast dinner for less than £2.75 per head.

"As we look ahead to next year, we remain committed to offering the best value to customers up and down the country."

Traditional Christmas dinner items rose faster than inflation

New research has shown that the cost of food items for a Christmas dinner has increased three times faster than wages this year.

Traditional fare such as turkey, pigs in blankets, carrots and roast potatoes have risen by an average of 18% over the past year - faster than the consumer price index at 11.1% - while wages have only gone up by 5.7%.

Fresh or frozen veg is up nearly 12%, potatoes up by a fifth, and the cost of cranberry sauce and bread sauce has also increased by a third, according to the analysis by the Trades Union Congress (TUC).