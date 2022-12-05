Which? compared eight of the UK’s biggest supermarkets to reveal the cheapest supermarket in November

Aldi has been named the UK’s cheapest supermarket in November, by consumer research group Which?.

Which? analysed the cost of 48 items from eight of the UK’s biggest supermarkets and found that shoppers could save almost £27 on a basket of items at Aldi compared to the most expensive store.

The consumer group found a basket of popular grocery products was on average £77.21, while the same shop in Waitrose cost £104.11 by comparison. The exact difference is £26.90.

Which? also compared the cost of a big food shop 149 items - including the original 48 plus 101 more. This research excluded Aldi and Lidl as branded items such as Andrex toilet paper, and Cathedral City cheese was included which the discount supermarkets do not always stock.

Overall, Asda was crowned the cheapest for this larger array of items, continuing its winning streak since January 2020. The total cost in Asda was £355.34. The second cheapest was Sainsbury’s at £366.83 - £11.49 more expensive.

Tesco ranked in third place for a trolley at £375.90, followed by Morrisons at £377.83, Ocado at £380.44 and Waitrose at £393.37.

‘Some supermarkets are significantly more expensive’

Which? recently launched its Affordable Food For All campaign, calling on supermarkets to provide the support people need to keep food on the table during the ongoing cost of living crisis. This latest pricing analysis shows shoppers can make considerable savings on their grocery budget depending on where they buy their food.

Reena Sewraz, Which? Retail Editor, said: “No one wants to overpay for basic groceries, especially in the build-up to the festive season when many household budgets will be stretched.

“Our findings show that while prices are going up, some supermarkets are significantly more expensive than others. As well as choosing a supermarket that is cheap overall, other ways to save include swapping from branded to supermarket own-brand products, sticking to a shopping list, and resisting the temptation to pick up special offers you don’t need.”

Which supermarkets are the cheapest?

The cost of a basket of 48 items at the UK’s eight major supermarkets, according to Which?:

Aldi - £77.21 Lidl - £78.57 Tesco - £87.60 Asda - £87.66 Sainsbury’s - £89.85 Morrisons - £93.49 Ocado - £96.09 Waitrose - £104.11

The cost of a trolley of 149 items at the six of the UK’s major supermarkets, according to Which?:

Asda -£355.34 Sainsbury’s - £366.83 Tesco - £375.90 Morrisons - £377.83 Ocado- £380.44 Waitrose - £393.37

A Waitrose spokesperson said in a statement: “We’re working hard to make sure we offer great value, while continuing to deliver industry-leading animal welfare standards, fresh produce grown with care and fair deals for farmers.

