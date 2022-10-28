The new rules will see fare dodgers charged a £100 penalty

Fines for dodging train ticket fares in England will increase to £100 next year, the government has confirmed.

It marks an £80 increase from the current £20 fee and will take effect from January 2023. The new penalty fare will be reduced to £50 if it is paid within 21 days, plus the price of the ticket journey.

Currently, those travelling without a train ticket are fined either £20 or twice the cost of the ticket price to the next station the train calls at - whichever is greater.

Fines for dodging train ticket fares in England will increase to £100 next year (Photo: Getty Images)

The new steeper fare comes after the Department for Transport (DfT) said the present system, which has not been updated since 2005, was not enough of a deterrent for fare dodgers. The Rail Delivery Group estimates that fare evasion is costing the rail industry an estimated £240 million per year.

The new rules will bring the National Rail penalty fare more in line with the £80 fine handed out by Transport for London, as well as the Manchester Metrolink which charges fare dodgers £100.

The DfT said the level of increase was based on public consultation into what will make an effective deterrent, and that the new fare would stop thousands of people “riding for free at the taxpayers’ expense”.

The increase will only impact travellers without valid tickets and not those passengers who do buy a ticket to travel on the railway. The new rules will apply to rail services in England only.

A DfT spokesperson said: “Fare evasion is estimated to cost taxpayers around £240 million a year. We need penalty fares to act as a proper deterrent, and we are putting in place a modern system that will help create a more sustainable railway.”

Rail strikes to cause disruption in November

The change comes as rail bosses are grappling with strike action amid continuing industrial disputes over pay, jobs and conditions.

Strikes or ballots for industrial action have become a regular occurrence as workers across the country join the growing campaign for pay rises to match soaring inflation during the cost-of-living crisis.

The new “winter of discontent” comes amid worsening industrial relations and accusations by union officials that the government is doing little or nothing to help workers struggling with mounting bills.

Railway staff in Scotland will go on strike this weekend after a union rejected ScotRail’s latest pay offer. Members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) working for the publicly owned rail operator will stage a 24-hour walkout on Saturday as part of an ongoing dispute over pay and conditions. ScotRail said the latest offer would have seen the lowest paid staff receive a basic pay increase of almost 7.5%.

The RMT has also said its members in Network Rail will strike on 5, 7 and 9 November. RMT members at a number of train operating companies will take action on 5 November.

In separate disputes, London Underground and Overground (Arriva Rail London) members will strike on 10 November. The union said having been made aware of the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Day on 3 November, its executive has decided to re-arrange strike action for the 9th.

The union said it will continue its industrial campaign until it reaches a negotiated settlement on job security, pay and working conditions.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Our focus in this dispute is the rail employers who have yet to make an offer that will create the conditions for a negotiated settlement.

“I call upon the new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to unshackle the rail industry so they can come to a settlement with RMT. We will vigorously pursue our industrial campaign until we achieve a deal.”

Elsewhere, thousands of members of the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) are due to strike on 4 to 8 November instead, with “action short of a strike” also taking place throughout next month in some rail companies.