Approximately 840,000 households on tax credits without other qualifying benefits, will receive a £300 autumn cost-of-living payment starting Friday (November 10) to help with everyday expenses.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is distributing these payments to eligible tax credits recipients throughout the UK between November 10 and 19, 2023. Moreover, over seven million eligible households in the UK will directly receive £300 from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) from October 31 to November 19, 2023.

This payment is the second of three instalments, totalling up to £900, for those eligible and on means-tested benefits such as universal credit, pension credit, or tax credits during the 2023 to 2024 period.

Chief Secretary to the Treasury, John Glen, said: “I know Christmas can be a difficult time, which is why this £300 payment will come as a welcome boost for hundreds of thousands of families. But the best help we can give is halving inflation this year.”

Angela MacDonald, HMRC’s deputy chief executive and second permanent secretary, said: “The £300 cost-of-living payment will deliver further financial support to eligible tax credit customers across the UK. Another payment will be made by spring 2024 to those entitled to receive it. HMRC customers will receive the payment automatically, with no action required from them, to make this as simple as possible.”

If individuals believe they are eligible but haven't received the payment by November 20, they are advised to contact HMRC, allowing time for their financial institution to process the payment. Eligibility for each payment is based on individual criteria, and receiving a previous cost-of-living payment doesn't guarantee future ones.

