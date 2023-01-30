Firefighters are set to strike in a dispute over pay

A ballot for strikes by firefighters and control room staff over a pay dispute closed today (30 January) and firefighters backed strike action, with 88% voting yes on a 73% turnout.

This marks the first nationwide fire service walkout over pay since 2003. But as firefighters are threatening to take action in a pay dispute, how much do firefighters earn? Here is what you need to know.

How much do firefighters earn?

According to the FBU, the average basic annual salary for what is described as a competent wholetime firefighter is around £32,244.

Figures for 2021, from the FBU for basic annual salaries, were as follows:

Firefighters

Trainee firefighter - £24,191

Development - £25,198

Competent - £32,244

Crew manager

Development - £34,269

Competent - £35,747

Watch manager

Development - £36,521

Competent A - £37,535

Competent B - £39,974

Station manager

Development - £41,578

Competent A -£42,827

Competent B - £45,861

Group manager

Competent A - £49,323

Competent B - £53,086

Area Manager

Development - £56,220

Competent A - £57,905

Competent B- £61,667

For control-specific roles, the FBU said basic salaries are:

Firefighter (control)

Trainee - £22,981

Development - £23,938

Competent - £30,632

Crew Manager (Control)

Development - £32,566

Competent - £33,960

Watch Manager (Control)

Development - £34,695

Competent A - £35,658

Competent B - £37,97

Station Manager (Control)

Development - £39,499

Competent A - £40,686

Competent B - £43,568

Group Manager (Control)

Development - £45,493

Competent A - £46,857

Competent B - £50,432

The pay grades are slightly different in London, and according to the London Fire Brigade , they are as follows:

Trainee Firefighter- £28,730

Development - £29,880

Competent - £38,340 – £39,325

Leading Firefighter - £41,842 – £42,829

Sub Officer - £43,765 – £44,618

Station Officer - £46,070 – £49,912

Station Commander - £56,784 – £62,900

Group Commander - £64,353 – £71,568

Why did firefighters ballot to strike?

The FBU said since 2010, firefighters have experienced a 12% drop in real terms earnings - which is around £4,000 a year on average. In the same period, around one in five firefighter jobs have been cut.

According to the union, the vote on industrial action comes as fresh research by the FBU and UCLan shows that firefighters with 15 years of service are 1.7 times more likely to develop cancer than those who have served less time.

FBU general secretary Matt Wrack said: "Firefighters across the UK have spoken. The Fire Brigades Union has a decisive mandate for strike action.

"Our members risk their health and safety, and sometimes their lives, round the clock to keep people safe and serve their communities. However, with inflation and energy bills rocketing, they are now increasingly struggling to pay the bills or to afford the basics.