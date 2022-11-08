The supermarket is serving hot meals to anyone who wants it across its cafes nationwide

Morrisons is extending its free hot meals offer to anyone who wants or needs it across its cafes nationwide.

The supermarket teamed up with Heinz last month to offer the freebie to customers in celebration of founder Henry J Heinz.

It means that shoppers can claim a Heinz Beanz meal completely free of charge at any of Morrisons 397 cafes across the UK by simply “asking for Henry” at the till. Those who use the discreet phrase at any of the supermarket’s cafes will be given a jacket potato and beans at no cost.

The free meals are open to anyone with no questions asked and comes as part of Heinz’s commitment to help end food poverty, which includes a long-term partnership with charity Magic breakfast.

Heinz hoped the offer would be of help to families while children were on the October half-term break, as well as anyone else who needs it, and following such a positive response to the campaign, the offer has now been extended until the end of November.

Morrisons is giving away free hot meals to anyone who wants or needs it across its cafes (Photo: PA)

How long will the free meals be available?

The offer launched on 26 October and was due to end on 6 November, but has now been extended until November 27. It is limited to one meal per customer per day while stocks last.

Heinz hopes the extension will be of further help to anyone who may need it and Morrisons is aiming to dish out more than 160,000 free meals across its cafes while the deal is up for grabs.

Customers can get a free hot meal by ‘asking for Henry’ at the till (Photo: PA)

Sian Whittle, Category Director of Morrisons Cafés, said: “We know that our customers are under real financial pressure at the moment and are therefore pleased to be partnering with Heinz on its ‘ask for Henry’ initiative to offer customers a free jacket potato topped with Beanz.”

Heinz will also be donating 100,000 meals to charity Magic Breakfast to help feed children at risk of starting the day hungry in the UK.

Jojo De Noronha, President Northern Europe at Heinz, said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the positive response to our ‘ask for Henry’ initiative with our partner Morrisons. That’s why we’re so pleased today to be announcing that it will be open for an extra three weeks.