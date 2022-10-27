The supermarket is serving hot meals to anyone who wants it across its cafes nationwide

Morrisons is giving away free hot meals to anyone who wants or needs it across its cafes nationwide.

The supermarket has teamed up with Heinz to offer the freebie in celebration of founder Henry J Heinz.

As of 26 October, shoppers can claim a Heinz Beanz meal completely free of charge at any of Morrisons 397 cafes across the UK by simply “asking for Henry” at the till.

Customers who say the discreet phrase at any of the supermarket’s cafes will be given a jacket potato and beans at no cost.

The free meals will be open to anyone with no questions asked and comes as part of Heinz’s commitment to help end food poverty, which includes a long-term partnership with charity Magic breakfast. Heinz hopes the offer will be of help to families whose children are on the half-term break, as well as anyone else who needs it.

How long will the free meals be available?

The offer is available from 26 October until 6 November while stocks last and is limited to one meal per customer per day.

Morrisons is hoping to dish out more than 160,000 free meals across its cafes while the deal is up for grabs.

Sian Whittle, Category Director of Morrisons Cafés, said: “We know that our customers are under real financial pressure at the moment and are therefore pleased to be partnering with Heinz on its ‘ask for Henry’ initiative to offer customers a free jacket potato topped with Beanz.”

Heinz will also be donating 100,000 meals to charity Magic Breakfast to help feed children at risk of starting the day hungry in the UK.

Jojo De Noronha, President Northern Europe at Heinz said: “October marks the birthday of a very special member of the Heinz family, our founder Henry J. Heinz. Henry brought comfort and goodness to others, not just through his food but his actions.

“We want to honour his good heart and kind spirit by doing what he did best, helping feed people in times of need - and that’s why we’re launching ‘ask for Henry’ with our partner Morrisons on 26th October.