Customers will lose out on points that will save money on food shops, car fuel and mobile phone bills if vouchers are not claimed

Tesco is warning shoppers to use their Clubcard loyalty vouchers soon as £13 million are due to expire in weeks.

The vouchers are valid for two years, so any that were issued in November 2020 must be used by 30 November this year. Shoppers who don’t spend them in time will lose out on claiming their voucher points.

Clubcard vouchers are sent out with your statement in February, May, August and November - you will get them by post, email or text depending on what you’ve selected.

You can also view your statement, and see how many vouchers you have, in the Tesco Clubcard app by heading to your account and selecting ‘statements’.

The vouchers can be spent in-store and online to save money on a Tesco shop. If you decide to use your vouchers for your shopping, then 150 points will give you £1.50 to spend.

Vouchers can also be used to cut the cost of car fuel and can be tripled in value to spend at various reward partners, including Pizza Express and Cineworld, or they can be swapped to get money off your Tesco mobile bill.

If you don’t want to spend your vouchers just yet, MoneySavingExpert founder Martin Lewis has said that Tesco customers could instead make a small purchase on the Tesco Clubcard Rewards website and from there the remaining points will be credited back to your account.

For example, if you buy a 50p voucher with one of Tesco’s partners, like Pizza Express, you’ll get a £1.50 voucher to spend in the restaurant and the rest of your points will return to your Clubcard for another two years.

So if you had £10 worth of points and you buy a 50p restaurant voucher, the remaining £9.50 will go back to your account instead of expiring. This trick was highlighted by Mr Lewis for the last cohort of expiring vouchers.

Meal deal price hike

The Clubcard warning comes after Tesco recently hiked the price of its popular lunchtime meal deal due to soaring costs.

The meal deal had sat at £3 for the past 10 years but it has now risen to £3.50 for customers without Tesco’s Clubcard loyalty card.

The new price will see the meal deal cost £3.40 for Clubcard members and £3.90 for other customers. More than 70% of meal deals are purchased by customers with a Clubcard membership.