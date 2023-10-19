Everything you need to know about the new Mooncat X Disney Collaboration for Halloween set inspired by ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ movie

Nail polish brand Mooncat is has launched their latest collaboration with Disney for the new Halloween nail set inspired by Tim Burton’s 1993 movie ‘The Nightmare before Christmas’.

For their 100th anniversary Disney is celebrating by partnering with "vegan, cruelty-free, award-winning nail lacquer" brand Mooncat. It will be the third collaboration between the brands with previous collections inspired by Disney movies such as ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and ‘Hocus Pocus 2’. The limited-edition collection will feature six special effect nail polishes (prices from £11.55 ), nail art stickers featuring popular characters from the iconic Halloween/Christmas movie and nail accessories.

In a statement shared by WWD, Mooncat founder Michelle Lin said: I couldn’t think of a better way for Mooncat to kick off our favourite season than with a dream collaboration between us and the iconic Disney Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” a film that speaks to Mooncat’s own dark soul”