Mooncat nail brand collaborate with Disney for Halloween inspired ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ set
Everything you need to know about the new Mooncat X Disney Collaboration for Halloween set inspired by 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' movie
Nail polish brand Mooncat is has launched their latest collaboration with Disney for the new Halloween nail set inspired by Tim Burton’s 1993 movie ‘The Nightmare before Christmas’.
For their 100th anniversary Disney is celebrating by partnering with "vegan, cruelty-free, award-winning nail lacquer" brand Mooncat. It will be the third collaboration between the brands with previous collections inspired by Disney movies such as ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and ‘Hocus Pocus 2’. The limited-edition collection will feature six special effect nail polishes (prices from £11.55 ), nail art stickers featuring popular characters from the iconic Halloween/Christmas movie and nail accessories.
The Nightmare Before Christmas, Complete Collector's Set (£98.16 plus shipping) includes 3 glow-in-the-dark shimmers, Rag Doll (light blue), What a Brilliant Nose (white glow in the dark), and My Bugs! My Bugs! (green), and 3 ULTRA-fine holo glitter varnishes, Pumpkin King (black) , Everybody Scream (purple), and My Sandy Claws Outfit(pink). The set also includes Nail Art Stickers, plus special-edition Shapeshifter nail file, and a special-edition Retractable the Vanisher clean-up nail brush.
In a statement shared by WWD, Mooncat founder Michelle Lin said: I couldn’t think of a better way for Mooncat to kick off our favourite season than with a dream collaboration between us and the iconic Disney Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” a film that speaks to Mooncat’s own dark soul”
The Disney x Mooncat ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ collaboration - sold as separates and complete sets are available to buy now from mooncat.com