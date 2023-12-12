Don’t panic about last minute Christmas gifts because the online retailers are here to help

It’s less than two weeks until Christmas and for those people who haven't started shopping yet then the stress and panic may be starting to set in. Online shopping is much less stressful than walking round the busy high-streets at this time of year.

There is nothing more satisfying than ordering all your Christmas gifts whilst sitting in your dressing gown with a glass of wine and knowing it will all be delivered to your front door. However, as the days get closer to Christmas Day, it means that you need to get organised so that anything you order online is guaranteed to be delivered before the big day.

Thankfully many of the big brand retailers have extended their delivery days so that you can order online and have it arrive just in time for Christmas. We have put a list of the big brand online stores that have everything you need to shop all your presents at the click of a button.

Amazon - If you are busy right up until Christmas Eve, then Amazon has got you covered. For Prime members you will be able to get items delivered right up until the morning of Christmas Eve and next day deliveries up until Saturday December 23. If you are not a Prime member, you can still order and receive items before Christmas, but you will have to pay a delivery charge which is up to £5.99.

Argos - You will be able to get same day delivery if you order from Argos before 1 pm on Christmas Eve for £5.95 and items will be delivered to your door before 6 pm that evening. The last day to order for standard delivery is Tuesday, December 19.

Marks & Spencer - Customers will be able to order from M&S online using click & collect or next day delivery up until Saturday December 23 - clothing, home and beauty items (not including food delivery). For standard delivery, you will need to be quick as the last order date to receive items before Christmas is Sunday December 17.

John Lewis - For free standard delivery the last date for orders from John Lewis is Tuesday December 19. However, next day delivery and Christmas Eve orders can be placed by Friday December 22. Standard delivery is free with orders over £50 and next day delivery is £7.99.