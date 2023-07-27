At the moment, all anyone can talk about is Barbie and Taylor Swift, but next week or next month it will be someone or something else

The reasons why people obsess over celebrities, films, TV shows, events and more and why hype is short-lived, as explained by experts.

Every week it seems there’s something, or someone, new that people are obsessing over - be it the latest cinema release, a celebrity, a newly released song, or a must-attend event. This month, for example, all anyone seems to be talking about is the Barbie film or whether or not you’ve managed to get tickets to the Taylor Swift Eras tour. But, in May everyone was super excited about The Little Mermaid live action film and in March the main name on everyone’s lips was Blac Chyna in light of her cosmetic surgery reversal.

These obsessions seem to come and go at a rapid rate, as it seems people are always ready to move on to the next big thing. But what is it that makes us all so enthusiastic about one thing at any given time, only to then seemingly forget it and quickly move on to getting all hyped up about something else? NationalWorld has spoken to several experts to discover exactly why we’re all so ready to jump on - and off - the bandwagon of any given trend. Here’s what they had to say.

Why do we hype?

Media and marketing

The media plays a significant role in shaping our interests and obsessions, behavioural psychotherapist Dipti Tait told NationalWorld. “Through advertising, social media, movies, and TV shows, certain products or celebrities are heavily promoted, creating a sense of hype around them”, she says. “Skilful marketing can create a widespread frenzy and generate immense interest." Psychologist Doctor Louise Goddard-Crawley told NationalWorld that media and marketing can amplify the exposure and visibility of a specific thing or person, leading to “widespread attention and excitement”. She believes this can also be linked to the collective identity and shared experiences of a particular era or generation.

Mayah Riaz, a celebrity manager who is dubbed as PR-to-the-Stars, told NationalWorld, that as a celebrity manager and publicist she works with media outlets to “strategically craft narratives that capture public attention”. She adds: “By creating a buzz and generating media coverage, the aim is to keep clients in the public eye and maintain their status as objects of fascination.”

Human psychology

Humans are naturally curious and social beings and so when something new or exciting comes into the spotlight, it triggers our curiosity and desire to be a part of the trend, explains Tait. “The fear of missing out, called FOMO, can also drive people to jump on the bandwagon and join the hype”.

Influencers and celebrities

Influencers and celebrities hold substantial sway over their followers which means that when they endorse a product or express their enthusiasm for something, their followers often follow suit. This, says Tait, contributes to the hype and obsession around that thing.

Behaviour Psychotherapist, Dipti Tait.

Riaz says that people have an “inherent desire” to connect with those who possess extraordinary talent, beauty, or success. “Celebrities embody aspirations, dreams, and fantasies that captivate the public's imagination. Their lifestyles, achievements, and even their failures become topics of discussion, creating a sense of intrigue and curiosity.”

Escapism and entertainment

Obsessions often provide an escape from daily routines and challenges, say both Tait and Goodard-Crawley. People find solace and enjoyment in exploring something they are passionate about, whether it's a celebrity, TV show, or a nostalgic collectible item, adds Tait, while Goddard-Crawley says these things provide relief from everyday microstresses.

Psychologist Doctor Louise Goddard-Crawley.

Social validation

Being a part of a popular trend can provide a sense of belonging and validation. Tait explains that people often adopt the obsessions of the majority to fit in or feel connected to others who share similar interests. Goddard-Crawley says that when we see others showing intense interest or enthusiasm towards a particular thing or person, we may be more inclined to join in to be part of the ‘in group’. This creates a bandwagon effect, where the excitement spreads rapidly throughout society.

Novelty and trendiness

Novelty and trendiness have a strong allure, says Tait. People are attracted to new and unique experiences or products, contributing to the initial hype, however, this hype can fade as the novelty wears off or new trends emerge. Linked to this is also the availability of the product or person in question. Holly Matthews, self development coach and founder of best-selling book and podcast The Happy Me Project, told NationalWorld: “When something becomes popular and perhaps feels unobtainable or elite, this can make our brains want it more. The scarcity of an item, such as concert tickets, can make something feel more timely, and there becomes an urgency to it.”

Holly Matthews, life coach, hypnotherapist and founder of best-selling book and podcast The Happy Me Project.

Group mentality

The power of the crowd can intensify obsessions. When everyone around us is talking about or engaging with something, it can again create a sense of urgency to be involved, leading to widespread hype, explains Tait. Matthews adds that we all want to feel like we are connected and part of a group, and so we join in.

Elevated social status

We feel like a winner when we are able to see or do something before anybody else, says Matthews. That feeling of being the first in the queue for a must-have product, or one of the first people to see an eagerly anticipated film feels like a badge of honour and we feel as though we’ve got a golden ticket. She adds: “There’s also a self-esteem boost to being the first of something. Maybe we don’t feel like winners in everyday life, but if we get that concert ticket, for example, then we feel we have elevated our status socially.”

Mayah Riaz, a celebrity manager who is dubbed as PR-to-the-Stars.

Anticipation

Anticipation is often the key factor when it comes to hype, according to Matthews. The more we have to wait for something, and the more in demand it becomes, the more we want it.

Progressed self or alter-ego

We often become obsessed with certain things or individuals because we see aspects of ourselves, or our aspirations, reflected in them, says Goddard-Crawley. This identification can lead to what feels like a deep emotional connection, and we might follow and idolise those figures for a while.

Why are hypes short lived?

Hypes are often short lived. Some may only last for a few hours or a day or two, and even the longest may only last a week or a month at most before they begin to fade and then disappear altogether. That is because obsessions and hype are cyclical by nature. Tait says that our interests evolve and we are continually seeking excitement and it is this need, and constant flux in trends, which ensures that new obsessions emerge, drawing attention away from previous ones.

Goddard-Crawley believes that our emotions and interests also play a part because they are diverse and ever-changing. She says: “In today's fast-paced world with abundant information and entertainment options, people's attention spans have become shorter. This can contribute to the transient nature of hype and obsession, as new trends and content constantly compete for attention.”

Instagram expert Estelle Keeber told NationalWorld that the fleeting nature of obsessions and hype is also largely influenced by social media. She says: “The rapid dissemination of information through platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok amplifies trends and sensations. This accelerated pace of information sharing also contributes to shorter attention spans, leading to a constant hunger for the next big thing.”

Instagram expert Estelle Keeber.