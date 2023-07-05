Taylor Swift is coming to the UK in 2024 and will visit major cities including Edinburgh, Liverpool and London

Taylor Swift has announced a UK leg of her hotly-anticipated The Eras Tour which will be coming to major cities across the country next year.

The multi-award winning singer, 33, has been performing since March across the US, consistently selling out arenas filled with adoring fans, and on Tuesday (4 July) tweeted a tour poster announcing new dates for South America, Asia, Australia, Europe and the UK.

Swift wrote: “Excuse me, Hi I have something to say. I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates!”

The UK and Ireland leg of the tour will kick off in Edinburgh with two shows at Murrayfield Stadium on 7 and 8 June 2024 before visiting Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium on 14 and 15 June.

Swift will then perform one night in Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on 18 June followed by two dates in London’s Wembley Stadium on 21 and 22 June.

She will then play dates in Dublin, Amsterdam, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland and Austria before returning to Wembley in London to close the international dates on 16 and 17 August 2024.

Joining her on the international tour dates will be special guest Sabrina Carpenter, a singer and actress with credits in Tall Girl, Work It and The Hate U Give.

Swift fans were given the opportunity to register for the presale tickets for the UK tour date earlier this year by pre-ordering her new album Midnights from the official UK store, with a special code being issued with each purchase.

Those with a presale code can access tickets at 10am on Monday 10 July for London, 11 July for Edinburgh and 12 July for Cardiff and Liverpool, although the number of tickets available is likely to be limited.

The general sale will begin on Wednesday 19 July for all UK dates and again will be done in waves to avoid ticket systems from being overwhelmed.

London tickets will be made available first from 14:00 on Tuesday 18 July, followed by Edinburgh at 14:00 on 19 July, and then Liverpool and Cardiff at 14:00 on Thursday 20 July.

The scramble to snap up tickets to the shows is likely to be fierce, so it’s worth noting these six handy hacks to boost your chances of success.

How to secure Taylor Swift tickets

Gilad Zilberman, an expert from SeatPick, suggests the following top tips to secure exclusive and high-demand concert tickets.

1. Ensure you register for tickets

In order to have the best shot at getting tickets, you need to register on Taylor’s Ticketmaster site first, where you’ll be able to choose your preferred location. Although, Ticketmaster stress this doesn’t guarantee you a ticket. You’ll be contacted on 5th July by Ticketmaster letting you know whether you’ve received an “on-sale code” or placed on a waiting list.

Try and get your loved ones to register too. Zilberman explains that more people registering for tickets may increase your chances of success.

2. Check all relevant pre-sales

Anyone who preordered Swift’s Midnights album received a pre-sale code . Zilberman says to look out for an email notifying you of the pre-sale dates and your opportunity to choose your preferred cities. As above, this doesn’t guarantee you a ticket, but the dates for UK pre-sale tickets are on the 10th, 11th and 12th of July. Ensure you check your spam folder just in case so you don’t miss out.

3. Have a Ticketmaster account

To minimise issues on the day, Zilberman says to ensure everybody trying to secure tickets needs to be signed up and logged into the platform first. This will allow you to skip a few vital seconds in the process of paying and securing your tickets - also, ensure your payment details are set up too.

4. Never refresh the page

Once in the ticket queue, never be tempted to refresh. You may lose all your hard work and get kicked to the back of the very long queue. Zilberman says being patient and not panicking is key to success.

5. Don’t panic if tickets sell out straight away

Check back on the sites after they say they're sold out. Zilberman says sometimes ticket payments don't go through, the website crashes and more tickets are still available so keep checking for roughly two hours after release. There will be a higher-than-usual demand for International tickets, which means additional dates may be added, so don’t panic if you aren’t lucky the first time around.

6. Only purchase from sellers you know and trust

Zilberman explains that although it might be tempting to purchase a ticket elsewhere if you weren’t successful on the day, be wary of who you’re buying from and do your research beforehand. Never allow someone to send you a screenshot of a ticket as these are invalid or send payment before receiving the tickets. If something looks too good to be true, it probably is.