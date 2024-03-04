The Lucky Ramen and Sushi restaurant in Manchester, where the owner has called out an 'angry' influencer who thought they were entitled to free food. Photo by Instagram/Lucky Ramen and Sushi.

A restaurant has hit back at an "angry influencer" who asked for a free meal in exchange for publicity - and then reacted with outrage and claimed they had a right to free food when told they would have to pay.

Restaurant Lucky Ramen and Sushi in Manchester shared a screenshot of a direct message they received from the unnamed influencer, who they nicknamed both "angry influencer" and "blue tick superstar", to their own Instagram account.

The message included the statement: "I think you're bang out of order. How dare you try and expose us like that? So, you think people like us don't deseve to eat for free?"

The disagreement between the restaurant owner and influencer, stemmed from a message the influencer had sent privately via Instagram on Friday night (March 1). It read: "Hey, sorry, I know it's short notice, but I'm in Manchester tomorrow and looking for somewhere for brunch with my partner. Would you be open for a collab with me for a post on my story and page?"

The restaurant owner was less than impressed, posting the image along with the caption: "Oh, what a surprise! Another thrilling DM (direct message) from a blue tick superstar asking for a free feast in exchange for an Insta post."

They also sarcastically quipped: "Because, you know, exposure pays the bills! We're just thrilled that you appreciate our food, but hey we appreciate paying customers even more."

The influencer was less then impressed with being called out on their behaviour. They sent a follow up private message to the restaurant which said: "Personally, I think you’re bang out of order. HOW DARE you try and expose us like that??? So you think people like us don’t deserve to eat for FREE???

"Just in case you didn’t realise, we are doing our best to help and promote you for FREEEE!!! We don’t expect much, just a free meal to compensate our time, labour, effort, and positive energy that we are supplying you.

"The fact that you wanna expose us influencers like that, we will not be coming by anytime soon to support. Your food looks good and we heard it’s a great busy vibe, hence trying to support. But your arrogance makes me sick. Haha very funny, you got a couple of giggles, but we’re the ones who are laughing."

'Game-changer' comeback

The restaurant owner decided to hit back with a very sarcastic, and public, response on Saturday (March 2). They posted the screenshot of the message to their Instagram, along with jokes that they would be "rolling out the red carpet" for the influencer and was even thinking about giving them their "dad’s medal of honour from the Japan war" as their follow-up message had been a "game-changer".

The full caption read: "Dear angry influencer, Okay, aaalright… you got us! We’re truly sorry for attempting to uncover your behind-the-scenes tactics yesterday and, you know, us trying to make a living and s**** - Swipe right to revisit yesterday’s exposé drama. But hold on, the new message we just got deserves more than a standing ovation! "This follow-up DM is a total game-changer, and guess what? We’re now rolling out the red carpet for all the free meals you desire. And that’s not all – our chefs are ready to part ways with their Crocs and Birkenstocks, throwing them in as an extra bonus for your tender love and labour!

"Even my dad’s medal of honour from the Japan war is up for grabs – he’s feeling generous the old geezer, and he’s even contemplating wheeling in his new eco-friendly hybrid wheelchair for you! Just hit us up with another DM, let us know when you’re swinging by to collect your well-deserved goodies, and don’t forget to leave a glowing 5-star review on both Google and TripAdvisor. We appreciate your understanding and, once again, sorry for the “inconvenience” we caused. Bon appétit + Arigato-the-f***-outta-here. Team LÜCKY (unfluencer + no blue tick)."

'Expose them'

The post, which has received more than 3,000 likes, was met with support from the restaurant's regular customers, but also industry experts. Many people also called for the restaurant to name and shame the influencer.

Carla Speight, founder of talent & PR agency and PR Mastery App, said: "As someone who manages influencers and celebrities, I’ve got to say this behaviour is appalling! It’s an example of gross entitlement that doesn’t reflect the rest of the industry.

"Just some spoilt child that I’m guessing has less than 1 million followers (probably less than 100k with that attitude). I’m guessing they have a feed stuffed with selfies, inspirational quotes in the captions and no actual value in their contribution to social media? "None of my clients would have the audacity to demand anything, let alone follow up like this. They understand a collab benefits both sides, usually with more benefits to the business, otherwise what’s the point? If they reacted as badly as this spoilt child has, I’d give them the exposure they deserve."