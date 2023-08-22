Women’s World Cup: A look at where the cast of Bend it Like Beckham are now?
Women’s football in popular culture far out dates recent on-field successes
Sadly the FIFA Women’s World Cup culminated in defeat for England’s Lionesses. Spain took victory in the final in Sydney with a 1-0 win.
But women’s football continued its tremendous growth, at home and abroad, as the spotlight shone on the global tournament.
The sport’s female stars have grown in popularity with some even becoming ambassadors for luxury fashion brands
But the entry of women’s football into pop culture can be said to predate England’s Euro 2022 victory by some margin.
The nostalgic family-favourite film Bend it Like Beckham was released 21 years ago and follows a young girl (Jess, played by Parminder Nagra) from a South-Asian background who pursues her dreams in football against her family’s wishes.
It marked an early depiction of women’s football on the big screen and as the conversation around women’s football isn’t going anywhere soon, NationalWorld takes a look back at the film’s cast.
Parminder Nagra
After her breakout role in Gurinder Chadha’s Bend it Like Beckham, Parminder Nagra enjoyed a successful TV and film career.
Now 47, her credits include Ella Enchanted, playing Dr. Neela Rasgotra in ER for six years, Alcatraz, The Blacklist and Agents of Shield.
She has also appeared in Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why and also in the streaming service’s film Bird Box.
Keira Knightley
The most famous of the film’s cast also enjoyed her breakout role in Bend It Like Beckham as Jules.
From here, her megastar career was born as she was cast as damsel Elizabeth Swann in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.
Her other notable roles include Love Actually, Pride & Prejudice, Atonement, and The Imitation Game.
Her movie career has also landed her three Golden Globes. Knightley's most recent role is in the film Boston Strangler which focuses on a serial killer who stalked Boston from the 1960s.
Jonathon Rhys Meyers
An early 2000s heart-throb for sure. Jonathan Rhys Meyers played Joe - Jules and Jess’ football coach.
After the film, his success in film and TV continued with big roles in Alexander, Mission Impossible III, Match Point, and in the historical TV show Vikings.
But perhaps most well-known is his performances in The Tudors where he won two Golden Globes.
Archie Punjabi
Archie played Jess’ sister ‘Pinky’ back in 2002. Since then, her most notable role has been in The Good Wife as Kalinda Sharma where she became the first Asian actress to win a Emmy.
She also has credits in Blindspot, Departure, and Snowpiercer.