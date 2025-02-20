Skincare- loving Brits spend more than £40 per month on products, while men splurge almost £20 more than women

Shopping for skincare

Men aged 25-34 who buy skincare products spend a whopping £76.17 per month on staying youthful and radiant

Skincare is a multi-billion pound industry with a rapidly growing market due to social media and the effect of influencers, and a new study shows men spend almost £20 per month more than women a month on skincare products, equating to nearly £240 a year.

Research undertaken by discount and voucher website MyVoucherCodes reveals the average spend per person on skincare per month is £42.68, with men splurging £54.79 and women £35.64.

Among the men, it’s those aged 25-34 who like to dig deep into their pockets, spending a whopping £76.17 on maintaining their young and youthful skin. Coming it at second is the 35-44 year olds, who spend £59.40 per month.

The most popular female age group to spend on skincare is aged 25-34, with £55.42 per female being spent. Those aged 35-44 females like to spend just over £10 less at £44.99 per month.

Moisturising day cream comes out as the top skincare product, with 69% of Brits who buy skincare products saying they use it regularly. Of those, 49% are men, while 81% are female.

Cleanser is the second most popular item to spend money on, with 55% of people saying they use it - 41% of these are males and 63% of females. Night cream comes in third with 52% of people purchasing it, 30% of those male and 65% female.

When it comes to using Vitamin C in your skincare routine, men come out higher than women with 38% compared to 35%.

The results also show that 93% of people who buy skincare products say having a good skincare routine is important, while just 7% say it isn’t important. And 59% of Brits who buy skincare products say value for money is something they take into consideration when buying skincare.

MyVoucherCodes shopping expert Sarah-Jane Outten says the new survey shows how having a regular skincare routine is important for most people in the UK.

She says, “Skincare is such a booming market and the fact men are spending almost £20 more a month than women proves everyone likes to treat themselves and keep their skin looking glowing, radiant and youthful for as long as possible. “It’s also interesting that almost one in six people say value for money is important to them when shopping for skincare. There are some brilliant deals on MyVoucherCodes to save you pounds on your skincare. Here’s my top five tips of what to look out for when buying skincare.”

Buy products that contain SPF. Protecting your skin from UV rays is crucial and with moisturising cream being the top purchase for Brits, make sure it contains SPF 30 or higher. Along with helping you to maintain youthful looking skin, it will lower your risk of skin cancer and minimise age spots. Understand your skin type. People with acne-prone skin need different products than someone with oily skin, for instance, otherwise your risk causing a breakout of further skin irritation. There are lots of sites such as Skin & Me, who offer simple guides to identify your skin type – and the lifestyle factors that can influence it. Use discount and voucher code websites to save money. Maintaining a good and regular skincare regime isn’t cheap, but there’s discount and voucher code websites like MyVoucherCodes that offer money-saving options. Brands such as Mio, ESPA, REN, Liz Earle, Tesco, L’oreal and more have great deals on at the moment. Pay attention to the ingredients. Skincare products should be subtle to the skin and not cause any kind of irritation, red marks or dryness. Look for products that contain natural ingredients such as jojoba oil and rosemary – they will help promote youthful and radiant skin. Be realistic. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Skincare products that claim to rid of wrinkles completely aren’t telling the truth! There are some great products out there that help to maintain healthy-looking and glowing skin, but unfortunately none of them offer the miracle of turning back the clock.