Some major shops will open all of their stores across the UK, while some will only open branches in some of the four nations

6 major retailers that will open in the UK on New Year’s Day 2024. Photos by Adobe Photos.

As we look ahead to the start of another New Year , some of us will be thinking of our first shopping trip of 2024.

This means it's necessary to know which of the UK's major

It's important to be aware though, that while they may be open a lot will be changing their opening hours to give their workers a chance to enjoy the season. Some shops may be open on New Year’s Day , but will operate with reduced hours, for example, but others may only have branches open in some of the four nations.

Below you will find a list of retailers which will be open on New Year’s Day 2024, so you can be sure where you can visit on Monday (January 1), if shopping is one of your favourite pastimes.

When is New Year's Day 2024?

New Year’s Day 2024 is on Monday 1 January.

What shops are open on New Year’s Day 2024?

These are the shops that are opening at least some of their stores on New Year’s Day 2024. Read on for more details.

Marks and Spencer

Most Marks and Spencer stores will be open on New Year’s Day. You can check the seasonal M&S store locator to find details of your local store.

Argos

Holland and Barrett

Health food store Holland and Barrett will open stores on New Year’s Day, most between 10am and 4pm. Shoppers are advised to use the store locator to check the specific opening hours of their local store.

Wickes

On New Year’s Day Wickes will be open in England and Wales until 4pm but stores in Scotland will be closed. You can use the online store finder tool to locate your nearest.

B&Q

Normal opening times will be in operation at B&Q up until New Year’s Eve on December 31, when they will close their stores at 4pm. On New Year’s Day, all stores will be open from 9am to 6pm. Check the B&Q store locator for details of your local shop.