Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus - or in English - Happy St David’s. Celebrating the patron saint of Wales with a day of parades, concerts and eisteddfodau (festivals of music, language and culture). Although growing up in Wales it was the day we had to pin daffodils [or leeks] to our school jumpers and sing even more Welsh hymns.

Who is the richest actor in Wales?

It may only be a small country but Wales has given the world some of the best actors and musicians. Hollywood actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, legendary singer Tom Jones and Cerys Matthews not forgetting Stereophonics Manic Street Preachers all come from small Welsh towns and made it big in the entertainment industry.

The top three richest Hollywood actors from Wales may shock you. Hannibal actor Anthony Hopkins ($160 million) Batman star Christian Bale ($120 million) and Masters of Sex actor Michael Sheen ($16 million) are all from Wales. Anthony was born in Margam near Port Talbot, Christian was born in Haverfordwest (mid-Wales) and Michael is from Newport (South Wales).

What are the best Welsh Phrases that will impress any Welshman?

When I moved to England from Wales in my teens my party trick was that I could say the longest Welsh word - Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch. The 58 letter word is actually a town in Wales that everyone shortens to Llanfair PG - but you should see the train station sign; it's very long!

But if you want to impress your friends by speaking Welsh here are my top 10 basic Welsh phrases that will get you far in Wales:

Bore Da - Good morning Prynhawn Da - Good afternoon Os gwelwch yn dda - Please Diolch yn fawr iawn - Thank you Croeso - Welcome Dw i'n caru rygbi I love rugby Pa ffordd i Stadiwm Principality - Which way to the Principality Stadium Pysgod a sglodion os gwelwch yn dda - Fish and chips please Peint o gwrw a gwydraid o win gwyn os gwelwch yn dda - pint of beer and a glass of white wine please. And lastly the one that has stuck in my head forever which will only be useful to kids is Dydw i ddim yn hoffi ysgol which translates to I don’t like school. Not very useful for grown up but kids will love it.