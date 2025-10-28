Grokipedia: Elon Musk’s Wikipedia rival website version 0.1 “now live”

Billionaire Elon Musk has announced Grokipedia - looking to rival online encyclopaedia Wikipedia - is “now live”.

Attempting to rival online encyclopaedia, Wikipedia, Elon Musk has just announced the launch of Grokipedia. The Billionaire has said his goal for the crowd-sourced site is the “truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth”.

Revealing the news via social media on Tuesday (October 28), Mr Musk said that “Grokipedia.com version 0.1 is now live” and promised that “Version 1.0 will be 10X better”.

In September, he announced that his artificial intelligence company xAI was working on Grokipedia. Now live, the site has a minimalist appearance with little beyond a search bar that users can type in queries.

Wikipedia says it has more than seven million articles in English while Grokipedia claims it currently has 885,279. Like Wikipedia, users can search for articles on various topics such as Taylor Swift, the baseball World Series, or Buckingham Palace.

Mr Musk has previously criticised Wikipedia for being filled with “propaganda” and called for people to stop donating to the site. Grokipedia’s entry on Wikipedia accuses the site of having “systemic ideological biases—particularly a left-leaning slant in coverage of political figures and topics”.

While Wikipedia is written and edited by volunteers, it is unclear how exactly Grokipedia articles are put together. However, reports suggest the site is powered by the same xAI model that underpins Mr Musk’s Grok chatbot, but some articles are seemingly adapted from Wikipedia.

The description of Grokipedia on Wikipedia states: “ Entries in Grokipedia are created, edited and fact-checked by the Grok language model. Many articles are derived from Wikipedia articles, with some articles observed to be copied nearly verbatim.

“According to a disclaimer at the bottom of many entries, the content is adapted from Wikipedia, licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 License. As of October 28, 2025, the site has about 900,000 AI-generated articles.”