Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Apple has confirmed that it is attempting to resolve a problem that is preventing some iPhone alarms from playing a sound, after users who overslept brought attention to the bug on social media.

For many iPhone users, the alarm feature, which is integrated into the device's Clock app, is their preferred way to wake up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But a number of iPhone users have complained in recent days that they have been late for work and school because their alarms have not gone off. Apple has said it is aware of the problem, and is taking immediate action to address it.

It remains unclear how many people have been affected, what may be causing the issue, or what, if anything, users can do to remedy it. It has also not been confirmed if the bug is restricted to particular iPhone models or a specific version of its iOS software.

Some social media users have suggested that turning off the iPhone’s “attention aware features” has helped them solve the issue – when active this tool checks whether a person is paying attention to their device and if so automatically tweaks some settings, including lowering the volume of alerts or alarms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Users are also being encouraged to double-check their alarms before going to bed – ensuring their settings are correct and the volume is turned up.

For extra peace of mind, you may want to create multiple alarms with a few minutes interval between them, ensuring that if one alarm fails, the others could still go off.

Make sure your iPhone has enough battery charge to last through the night - plugging it in before bed can ensure it doesn't die overnight - and ensure that "Do Not Disturb" mode is turned off, as it can silence alarms.