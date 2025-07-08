Canva, the popular online platform for photo and video editing, is experiencing an outage.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is a major service disruption on the app on Tuesday, July 8. Numerous users turned to social media to report problems related to logging into their accounts and retrieving saved projects.

According to data from Downdetector, there hasn’t been a large volume of outage reports from users in India. However, the platform indicates that 64% of the reported issues are linked to Canva’s web version, while just 9% of users are experiencing problems with the mobile app.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The disruption appears to have impacted users in the U.S. more significantly, with over 600 reports of service interruptions from the region. The latest service disruption has significantly impacted users’ ability to use Canva’s features.

Canva, the popular online platform for photo and video editing, is experiencing an outage. (Photo: PA Business Wire) | PA Business Wire

A large number of users reported difficulties signing into their accounts or retrieving stored designs across both the web platform and mobile application. Additionally, several users mentioned encountering server connectivity problems, adding to the frustration with the platform’s functionality.

It comes after Canva suffered a significant service disruption on 21 June leaving thousands of users unable to log in or open their ongoing projects. The majority of complaints centered around the website, though a portion of users also noted problems with the mobile app.