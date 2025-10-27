Microsoft 365 seems to be down for user this morning (Monday 27 October).

Problems have spiked on DownDetector since 7am this morning. The issues being reported are to mainly to do with the website and login.

The main issue is the website with 47% of issues being reported as this. Login issues are 32% of the issues reported, and sever connection is 21%. It has not been confirmed what the cause of the problems are this morning.

It comes after thousands of Microsoft users worldwide reported that they were having trouble accessing key services, including Microsoft Teams, Azure and even Minecraft earlier this month. Microsoft said at the time that users may not be able to access Microsoft 365.

An update from Microsoft said: "We've restored approximately 98% of the AFD service. We’re actively monitoring telemetry to confirm full recovery. In parallel, we’re initiating failover for the Microsoft 365 Portal service to accelerate the restoration process."