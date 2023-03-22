Users started reporting issues with their Xbox accounts at around 9am

According to Down Detector , Xbox users started reporting problems at around 9am this morning, Wednesday 22 March.

Down Detector states that 78% of reported problems are to do with the server connection, 14% is to do with login issues and 8% to do with game play.

One person wrote in the comments: “I thought it was [the] internet, restarted numerous times, both WiFi and Xbox, eventually came on here to see Live is down, Netflix is working now.”

Xbox users have reported various issues (Photo: Adobe Stock)

Another wrote: “Can’t boot games or Apps, keeps asking me to “Connect to the Xbox network” despite actually being signed in.”

“I can’t play games or watch any movies on Netflix and when I do I get a message saying there’s a temporary network issue,” another commented.

What has Xbox said?

On Twitter, the company responded to reports of issues, tweeting at 10:20am: “We are aware that some users are having issues signing into the Xbox network. The proper teams are now investigating to get this back to normal soon.”

Over on the Xbox Status webpage, it says that both Account & Profile and Games & Gaming are “limited”.

Under Account & Profile, this means “you may not be able to sign-in to your Xbox profile, may be disconnected while signed in, or have other related problems. Features that require sign-in like most games, apps and social activity won’t be available”.

For Games & Gaming, it means “you may have problems launching games”.