Several Samsung phones won’t be able to download and install the latest version of Android 14 when it is released this year

It is advised that anyone with an older Samsung Galaxy smartphone should consider switching to a newer model as devices only come with a guaranteed three years of operating system updates - and that time has now run out.

It means when the latest version of Android 14, called One UI 6, is released towards the end of this year, millions of people won’t be offered the chance to download and install it.

Samsung has always made it clear that it only offers a limited number of Android updates so it shouldn’t come as a surprise to customers, but it will be a blow to those who like to keep up with the latest upgrades.

Which Samsung devices will be affected?

Listed are all the devices that are unlikely to be offered Android 14.

Galaxy S10 Lite

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy S20 / Galaxy S20+ / Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Galaxy Note 20 / Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy Z Flip (LTE/5G)

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy A22 (LTE/5G)

Galaxy A32 (LTE/5G)

Galaxy A51

Galaxy A71

Galaxy Tab A8

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2020)

Galaxy Tab S7 / Galaxy Tab S7+

Millions of Samsung Galaxy smartphones will be blocked from getting the very latest version of Android. (Image by Getty Images)

What does the Android 14 update include?

Android 14 will help improve the efficiency of apps and offer users the option to scale text up to 200% - a boost of 70% over Android 13.

It will also block older applications from being installed on devices to cut down on malware being spread.

Google said "malware often targets older API levels to bypass security and privacy protections that have been introduced in newer Android versions.”

The tech company explained: “To protect against this, starting with Android 14, apps with a targetSdkVersion lower than 23 cannot be installed."

More details about the new update are set to be revealed at Google’s yearly I/O conference on 10 May this year at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California.

Which Samsung devices will be able to download Android 14?

Listed are all the devices likely to receive the Android 14 update for free.

GALAXY S DEVICES

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy S23+

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S21

GALAXY Z DEVICES

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

GALAXY A DEVICES