Samsung has unveiled updated models of its foldable smartphones, which it says are more robust and versatile than ever, in an effort to persuade more people to switch to the folding handsets.

The technology giant says the hinge and screen protection on the fifth-generation devices, the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5, have both been redesigned in order to better withstand shock from drops.

Samsung was the first major smartphone manufacturer to release a folding phone for the mass market in 2019. The company said that these phones give users the larger smartphone screens they want without making the device itself significantly larger.

Since then, many other phone manufacturers have entered the foldable space as it has become more mainstream, including Google, who announced the first Pixel Fold earlier this year. Samsung is now looking to reaffirm its position as the market-leader with its updated foldables.

So what exactly is new with the new models, and when will you be able to buy them? And perhaps most importantly, how much will they cost? Here is everything you need to know about them.

What's new with the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5?

On the Galaxy Z Flip5, the outer cover screen – known as the Flex Window – has nearly doubled in size compared to the previous generation. It now extends from the hinge to its dual cameras, and will offer new notification and customisation options to users.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is unlike its predecessor in that it completely folds flat and comes with an updated Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The internal screen - a 6.7-inch OLED panel - has not changed.

The larger Galaxy Z Fold5 is thinner and lighter than previous generations, Samsung says, alongside a long-lasting battery and improved productivity features. Similar to the Z Flip 5, the Z Fold 5 features an updated hinge that enables the device to fold flat when closed, as well as a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

The Fold 5 is significantly thinner than its predecessor, measuring 13.4mm thick when closed shut (as opposed to 14.2mm). Its 7.6-inch internal screen has also received a brightness boost

In response to the products' launch, Ben Wood, chief analyst at CCS Insight, said: “The Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 offer iterative improvements over their predecessors with the most important development being the introduction of the Samsung Flex Hinge, which enables a zero-gap design which has become a common element on rival devices.”

“The star of the show is the Galaxy Z Flip5. Although it’s not the first flip foldable to have a large external display, the 3.4-inch cover screen is striking and a significant upgrade to the 1.9-inch display on previous models.

“Expanding the feature set of the outside screen will make it more likely that users will choose to carry out quick interactions without having to unfold their phones."

When will the new flip phones be available to pre-order?

Samsung has confirmed that the two new smartphones are available to pre-order in the UK now, and will go on sale from Friday 11 August.

How much will they cost?