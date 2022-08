Some O2 customers can change handsets as often as they like and may be available at no extra cost

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mobile operator O2 is to allow some new and existing customers to swap their phone for a new one whenever they like during their contract at no extra cost.

From Thursday (10 August) the O2 Switch Up option will be automatically included with all the firm’s Plus Plans, or can be added to other custom plans as a Bolt On for £3.99 a month.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is O2 Switch Up?

It will allow users to change their phone within their contract as many times as they like, O2 said, with no limits on how long customers need to have had their current handset or how long is left on their existing contract.

The company said the deal will allow users to enjoy the latest handsets without having to pay extra to do so.

O2 confirmed the new offering will not be available on Sim-only plans.

What did O2 say?

Gareth Turpin, chief commercial officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “We’re ripping up the rule book and giving our customers even more freedom and flexibility so that they’re in control.

“O2 Switch Up gives our customers the power to decide what phone they have and when they have it, all on their terms and with the peace of mind that their previous phone won’t go to waste.

“With a whole host of exciting new phones set to be released in the coming months, we can’t wait to see our customers start switching and getting the most from their new handsets.”