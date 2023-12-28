iPhone owners are being asked to enter their passcodes before they can login to TikTok

iPhone users have been left baffled as they've been asked to submit their device passcodes before they can use the TikTok app. Stock image by Adobe Photos.

The requirement, which is seen as an extra safety measure, has typically been seen with apps that have security features such as banking apps or streaming sites. It is something that you wouldn't usually expect to see when you try to access a social media app, which usually load automatically upon opening, and as a result many users have been confused by the sudden request from the video-sharing platform.

The new feature on TikTok reportedly started appearing on the app in November but has been popping up more often in December - and TikTok has yet to comment on its sudden appearance. “TikTok has been asking me for my phone password every time I open it,” one user explained on Reddit, and many others confirmed they had a similar problem. “Same thing is happening to me and I’m trying to figure out how to stop it,” one said.

Why is TikTok asking for my iPhone passcode?

Dexerto reports that there could be two reasons as to why this is happening. One reason could be that 'restricted mode' is currently set on your phone which prevents users from viewing certain content on TikTok. To turn this off you will need to go to TikTok's privacy settings and then to 'content preferences section.' You'll then need to enter your passcode again to turn it off.