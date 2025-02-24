Virgin Media’s internet service appears to have stopped working properly in a major outage.

Some users reported they were unable to get online at all. Others said that it seemed to relate specifically to Microsoft services: that they were unable to get onto work-focused tools such as Microsoft Teams or 365, for instance, or play Xbox online.

There was a huge surge of people reporting problems on Monday morning (24 February), according to tracking website Down Detector. The issues appeared to be present right across the UK, according to the same website.

(Photo PA)

User Tom Johnson wrote: “Can’t access anything on work laptop from home – internet, Teams, Outlook. However I can still use Alexa etc.” Another wrote simply: “Virgin media is extremely unwell”.

A heat map of the worst affected areas showed London, Nottingham, Birmingham, Manchester and Plymouth badly hit, while there were also reports of problems in areas including Glasgow, Dundee and Belfast. Several people said they the service provider has had intermittent service for weeks, and they were fed up now it seemed to be getting even worse.

The company said that it was aware that some of its users were having trouble getting online, and that it was working to fix it. A Virgin Media spokesperson said: “We’re aware that some customers are experiencing intermittent issues with their services. We apologise for any inconvenience and are working to fix this as a priority.”