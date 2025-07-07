An online gaming community is mourning the sudden loss of a beloved player, Yuri Hazumaki.

According to the Reddit community, she died after suffering a severe asthma attack while loading into the game Warframe on the evening of June 28.

The heartbreaking news was shared by her long-distance partner, who posted on Reddit under the username Melliamber in the r/Warframe community. He wrote that they had just finished a co-op mission and were loading into the Zariman hub area when Yuri collapsed. He learned of her passing the following morning from her family, who decided to leave her computer untouched.

“She passed away while playing a game she loved with people who loved her,” he wrote. “We decided to re-join her instance on EU Chrysalith 1. We plan on staying here with her until the next hotfix forces a log-out and lays her to rest.”

Players responded in overwhelming numbers. Hundreds visited her in-game instance to hold a virtual vigil, standing by her character in silence, sharing memories, and posting tributes online.

“This woman meant the world to me, to our friends, and our families,” Melliamber added. “If anyone wants to stop by and share some of your memories and stories with Warframe, it would mean so much to us.”

Reddit user Viezilbaal recalled her early days with the game: “She would listen to us talk about the game and just sat and listened then 10 minutes later she'd tell us she had absolutely no idea what we were talking about. I'm going to miss those goofy moments with her. Farewell Tenno and my dearest friend.”

Her death was later acknowledged by other players in the comments on a TikTok video about the incident. One user explained: “A girl who had a asthma attack while loading in the game and she passed away.” Another added: “Part of the Warframe community that pass[ed] away.”

The developers of Warframe, Digital Extremes (DE), were also made aware of the vigil and visited the in-game location to quietly pay their respects. The studio included a tribute in their next game update, which forced her log-out.

“Isleweaver: Hotfix #4 has brought the dawn to us after a long, long night,” Melliamber wrote in a follow-up post. “A sincere thank you to each and every one of you who joined us for this and came to pay their respects. We carry the memory of her, and all of you, forward… We will never forget it. Thank you for building this lovely community.”

One user wrote: “Hey, we're all Tenno. We're all part of this community. You guys deserve nothing but the best, and we're all here to support you.”