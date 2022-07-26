The internet services company said it experienced a DNS outage and services “should recover automatically”

Zen Internet customers have reported outages this morning (Tuesday 26 July) with many taking to the website Downdetector to notify the problem.

At 8:10am there were 190 reports of internet outages and by 8:55am this number rose to 410.

Downdetector only reports an incident when the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day.

A total of 96% of the problems reported are due to Zen Internet, with 3% reporting a total blackout and 1% having issues with the website.

Zen Internet customers have reported outages this morning

Where is Zen Internet down?

According to Downdetector the most reported locations are:

London

Manchester

Birmingham

Leeds

Edinburgh

City of Westminster

Croydon

Watford

At 8:17am there were 236 reports of Zen Internet outages.

Meanwhile in Birmingham, at around the same time, there were 60 reports of Zen Internet being down.

A customer wrote on Twitter that the internet is also down in Surrey. They said: “Really frustrating there is no acknowledgement on the service alerts page on your website and phone calls just cut off.

“I know it’s early in the morning but perhaps this is something to discuss in a lessons learned review once the problem is fixed?”

Another wrote: “Down in Worthing for well over an hour and no answer from your support team.

“The call back service took four minutes (!) to read my number back to me and then “told me the service wasn’t available.”

A third added: “Come on @zeninternet we’ve had excellent service up until this past week, but these issues are beyond a joke for a small business.”

“Damn @zeninternet got me disconnected, goin off-grid..Guess I’ll just…. do a crossword? Or go for a walk? Wtf”, said another.

What has Zen Internet said about the outage?

The internet services issued an update on Twitter, assuring customers that engineers were working on the problem.

The company said: “We are aware of an outage across our network which our team of engineers is working on.

“We will provide updates on here as they are available.”

The statement added: “Really sorry for the inconvenience.”