You can quickly find out how much time you’ve really spent looking at TikTok videos

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We all know how easy it is to spend hours scrolling through TikTok videos, both consciously and subconsciously. But have you ever wondered exactly how much time you have spent looking at your TikTok feed? Well, now you can wonder no more thanks to a feature called TikTok Wrapped.

You’ll also be able to find out just how many videos you have watched, how many comments you have left, how many likes you have left on videos and comments, and even your most used emoji. It follows on from the popularity of the Spotify Wrapped feature, which allows users to look back on their most listened songs and their other listening habits throughout the previous year. There’s also similar features on other social media apps such as Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat. Instagram has also recently launched their Instagram Wrapped service for the year, also called IGWrapped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, what exactly is TikTok wrapped and how can you get your statistics? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is TikTok Wrapped?

TikTok Wrapped provides a summary of your activity on the site throughout the year. It includes the total number of videos watched, the total time spent watching videos, the total number of watch sessions, the average session length, the total number of comments posted, the total number of likes given and even the most used emoji and the day of the week you use the platform most. People are also given a ‘TikTok persona’, which is a fun phrase to describe your habits. For example, one of the personas is called ‘interaction monster’.

TikTok Wrapped reveals all your habits on the social media website over the last year. | tashatuvango - stock.adobe.com

How to get your TikTok Wrapped stats Go to the Privacy and Settings page on your TikTok account and request to download the data from your profile and ensure you request the JSON version After you’ve received the documents, go onto the Wrapped for TikTok website and submit the documents

Wait for the site to load and then enjoy learning more about your TikTok habits in an interactive way

How can I get my TikTok Wrapped 2024?

The TikTok Wrapped feature isn’t actually found through the site itself as you’d expect. TikTok did offer it themselves back in 2021, but it didn’t return for 2022 and it hasn’t been rolled out directly this year either. But, fear not, there’s a third party website called Wrapped for TikTok which is enabling it.

You will, however, still need to start by following some instructions on TikTok itself and then move to the dedicated website. You’ll find these instructions above.

If you’d like to see what TikTok Wrapped looks like before you input your data, you can view a TikTok Wrapped demo on the website.