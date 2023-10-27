The “truly unique” Airbnb property has a bedroom next to a barn where a miniature horse called Basil sleeps - along with several other animals

Basils Barn, a property on Airbnb, is offering people the opportunity to stay on the grounds of a 17th century manor that has the bedroom directly attached to a stable. The stable is home to Basil, a miniature horse, as well as a selection of other animals including a herd of Highland cows, Hebridean sheep, horses, chickens and Norwegian Forrest cats.

Up to four people can spend a couple of days sleeping next door to the stable full of animals - and the property is very popular, with it already being booked up for the rest of this year. Guests also have access to an open outdoor log fire with a BBQ grill, as well an outdoor tiki hut/seating area.

The apartment has a kitchen, a bathroom and “surrounded by a picturesque 60 acre estate”. The Airbnb property is hosted by Brittany and she says on the website that the animals “are mostly rescued” and “are kept strictly as pets.”

On the ‘Other things to note’ section of the website it reads that Basil the horse is in the stable in time for when customers arrive and stays overnight. Brittany then collects him the next morning to go back to his field. She says: “Please be aware there is a horse next door and therefore potential for noise and smell. We also have a cockerel that can be heard crowing in the morning.”

The property is in Thurgarton, a village not too far from Nottingham, and it has received glowing reviews from those who have stayed. Emily wrote a review in September saying: “This was the most fun experience! I loved spending the night with Basil, the sweetest mini horse ever!” Ben wrote: “Absolutely fantastic stay! Basil is just gorgeous, as was the entire property and the other lovely animals. We would love to come back!”