The Alton Towers team are busy making the final touches to the "iconic" roller coaster Nemesis Reborn ahead of its hugely anticipated opening on 16 March. The team have been suspended 40 feet in the air as part of the monster operation.

Construction Director Pete Bartlett, 53, whose first job was on the original Nemesis construction project in 1994 alongside dad Harry, was accompanied by model maker Gemma Byrne, 32 in the crane basket as they inspected one of the ride’s infamous loops that fully inverts riders. Gemma is part of an on-site team known as the tentacle technicians who are responsible for hand-crafting and installing over 100 metres of tentacles for the attraction.

They are among an extensive array of elements including state-of-the-art audio visual technology that have been harnessed to vividly bring to life the alien creature which gives the ride its name. Pete said: “Over thirty years ago I took the first steps in my construction career at Alton Towers, making indelible memories working side by side with my dad on the original Nemesis build. There have been many projects since then, but helping to bring back this iconic coaster is a true career highlight.”

Gemma added: “What has always set Alton Towers apart for me is its ambition to tell great stories before anyone even sets foot on a ride. It’s been a real thrill to play my part in crafting these tentacles to help bring the narrative of Nemesis Reborn to life.”

Final touches are being made to the "iconic" Nemesis Reborn ride at Alton Towers ahead of its hugely anticipated opening date. (Photo: Darren Robinson Photography)

The Nemesis rollercoaster is returning following a complete overhaul of the original ride that was launched three decades ago. The ride has been enjoyed by millions of thrill-seekers since its launch.

Now known as Nemesis Reborn, part of the transformation has seen the entire 250-tonne, 716-metre-long track replaced. The two ride trains have also been replaced - transforming the breathtaking experience for thrill-seekers. Extensive, new, immersive story-telling elements will propel visitors into a compelling new narrative from the moment they set foot in the resort’s Forbidden Valley.

The extensive engineering project has been captured in captivating time-lapse footage shared by Alton Towers Resort. The video begins in November 2022 with crews removing the framework of the original coaster. By April 2023 the first pieces of new track are seen arriving on site - from Ohio, US, where they were manufactured.

Bianca Sammut, divisional director at Alton Towers Resort, said: “As the final finishing touches take place, we are beyond excited to open the doors to Alton Towers Resort on March 16 so visitors can enjoy the heart-pounding thrills of Nemesis Reborn for themselves. At Alton Towers Resort we’re devoted to creating unrivalled experiences for our guests. The original Nemesis rollercoaster set a very high bar. But with Nemesis Reborn we’re confident we have raised that even higher.”