Alton Towers has revealed the date its “spine-tingling” Nemesis rollercoaster will reopen following a major overhaul. The rollercoaster is returning after an extensive transformation of the iconic ride that was originally launched three decades ago.

The ride is now known as Nemesis Reborn and part of the transformation has seen the entire 250-tonne, 716-metre-long track replaced as well as a complete overhaul of the beast which gives the ride its name. The beast’s eye, ringed by razor-sharp teeth, is brought to life through state-of-the-art audio visual technology.

Imprisoned underground for much of the past three decades by a shadowy organisation known as The Phalanx, it is now free and out to wreak vengeance. Extensive, new, immersive elements will propel visitors into the new story from the moment they set foot in the resort’s Forbidden Valley

Alton Towers says Cannock Chase in Staffordshire, on the doorstep of the resort, has been a hotbed of unexplained alien activity since the 1980s. The Ministry Of Defence has officially investigated dozens of reports of unexplained activity and strange lights in the area.

Nemesis opened in 1994 and was crowned Europe’s first inverted rollercoaster. It has gone on to develop a cult status amongst thrillseekers globally and millions of fans from around the world have visited the theme park to experience the 3.5 G-force. The ride dangled thrillseekers along numerous twists and turns at speeds of up to 50mph.

Alton Towers has unveiled the date when its “spine-tingling” Nemesis rollercoaster will reopen following a major overhaul. (Photo: David Parry/Alton Towers)

Bianca Sammut, divisional director at Alton Towers Resort, said: “Throughout its first 30 years, Nemesis captured the imagination of millions of thrillseekers from around the globe. It’s been an astonishing privilege to bring this truly iconic ride into the 21st century. We’ve retained its essential DNA, while harnessing the most state-of-the-art technology and immersive storytelling techniques to ensure it will retain its status as a truly unrivalled rollercoaster experience for a whole new generation. And from March 16, those brave enough will be able to experience for themselves the truly awesome power of Nemesis Reborn.”