American Airlines: Woman dies after suddenly falling ill during flight from Dominican Republic to America
A woman has died after she fell ill during an American Airlines flight from the Dominican Republic to Charlotte in the US. The 41-year-old woman was flying on Flight 2790 from Punta Cana to Charlotte when the plane was diverted to Turks and Caicos after she became unwell.
Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force said that at 6.12pm they received a call from the Air Traffic Control Tower requesting medical assistance for the 41-year-old, who at the time was receiving CPR. The incident occurred on Wednesday (28 February).
Once the plane landed at Providenciales International Airport, the police force said that “a medical team, along with police units, were dispatched, and the patient was transported to Cheshire Hall Medical Centre, where she died.” An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the woman’s cause of death.
American Airlines said in a statement: “First responders met the aircraft, and one passenger was taken to the local hospital. The flight continued to Charlotte the following day.”
Flight Aware, an online flight tracker, shows the flight being diverted to Providenciales International Airport, landing around 6.18pm on Wednesday. The woman’s name has not been made public, but WXIN-TV reports that she was from Indiana.
The incident comes days after a British tourist died while on a LATAM flight to Chile. The 59-year-old man was travelling from the Falkland Islands to Punta Arenas, a southern Chilean city, when the incident occurred. The man passed away before the aircraft landed.
