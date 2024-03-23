Amsterdam tour operators slam city’s approach to stag tourism, despite a boom in the business
Amsterdam’s tourist industry has been criticised as attempting to make British tourists no longer welcome to the city, due to the local government looking to decrease the number of stag and hen parties that have, for some, given the historical city a bad name in recent years.
The city is actively seeking to shift away from mass tourism and towards a model that attracts visitors interested in the city's culture, history, and lifestyle respectfully and sustainably. Residents have also raised concerns about noise, disruptions, and the general impact on their daily lives due to the high volume of tourists in certain areas; this includes issues related to litter, public intoxication, and congestion in narrow streets and public spaces.
But some tour operators have felt that the approach the local council has taken is heavy-handed, and despite the council’s attempts, industry insiders have found that since the measures taken in Amsterdam, surprisingly stag tourism in the city has risen, with bookings surged since the local council announcement.
"The initiative taken by Amsterdam's council last year to deter British stag groups ended up having the opposite of the intended effect, resulting in a record-breaking increase in our bookings," said Tom Bourlet, a representative from The Stag Company. "A year later, we're observing a repeat of this approach, despite the fact that many of our clients seek wholesome activities and celebrate respectfully, challenging the 'Brits abroad' stereotype."
In response to the campaign, Matt Mavir, managing director at Last Night of Freedom, criticized Amsterdam's efforts as overzealous and misplaced. Mavir highlights that labelling stag parties as 'forbidden' not only misrepresents the situation but also undermines the welcoming reputation of a city known for its liberal values.
"Misrepresenting stag parties as outright 'banned' is misleading and scrutinizes the feasibility of enforcing such a prohibition," Mavir explained. He believes that stag and hen parties are integral to a thriving tourism ecosystem, contributing economically through support for local businesses and job creation.
Mavir advocates for a more cooperative approach: "It's imperative that Amsterdam's authorities reconsider their stance and collaborate with the stag and hen sector to promote a safe and enjoyable experience for visitors."
