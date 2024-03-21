Sicily Italy holiday warning: UK holidaymakers issued travel warning as popular island imposes water 'rations' to tackle drought
UK holidaymakers heading to Italy have been issued a travel warning as “rations” have been put in place at a popular holiday destination. The “rations” have been implemented in Sicily as the holiday hotspot tackles its worst drought in almost 20 years.
More than 850,000 people in Sicily are seeing their water being rationed following a persistent and severe lack of rainfall. The Mediterranean island in southern Italy has declared a state of emergency. Experts say it could be the third worst water crisis ever recorded on the island.
The regional government said in a statement: "Sicily is the only region in Italy and among the few in Europe in a red zone due to a shortage of water resources. Morocco and Algeria are in the same situation”. Massimo Burruano, operations director at water management company Siciliacque, told Euronews: "Around 10 to 15 per cent of water is already rationed in 55 municipalities”.
As of Monday 4 March, water rationing has been implemented in more than 93 municipalities, affecting 850,000 residents. Nicola Dell'Acqua, the Italian national commissioner against water scarcity, said: "I can't imagine what will happen this summer."
Siciliacque, the company administrating much of the water network on the island, said: "The decision, taken in agreement with the regional authorities, follows the severe drought being experienced in Sicily and wants to conciliate people's need for water with the necessity to safeguard the reservoirs." The area affected by the rationing includes the provinces of Agrigento, Caltanissetta, Enna, Messina, Palermo and Trapani - home to some of the island's most beautiful beaches, including Scala dei Turchi, Scopello and Isola Bella. In the following months, people living across more than 90 towns and cities in these six provinces will experience water rationing at various degrees - between 10 percent and 45 percent.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.