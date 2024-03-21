UK holidaymakers have been issued an Italy travel warning as Sicily imposes water "rations" to tackle drought. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

UK holidaymakers heading to Italy have been issued a travel warning as “rations” have been put in place at a popular holiday destination. The “rations” have been implemented in Sicily as the holiday hotspot tackles its worst drought in almost 20 years.

More than 850,000 people in Sicily are seeing their water being rationed following a persistent and severe lack of rainfall. The Mediterranean island in southern Italy has declared a state of emergency. Experts say it could be the third worst water crisis ever recorded on the island.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The regional government said in a statement: "Sicily is the only region in Italy and among the few in Europe in a red zone due to a shortage of water resources. Morocco and Algeria are in the same situation”. Massimo Burruano, operations director at water management company Siciliacque, told Euronews: "Around 10 to 15 per cent of water is already rationed in 55 municipalities”.

UK holidaymakers have been issued an Italy travel warning as popular island Sicily imposes water "rations" to tackle drought. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

As of Monday 4 March, water rationing has been implemented in more than 93 municipalities, affecting 850,000 residents. Nicola Dell'Acqua, the Italian national commissioner against water scarcity, said: "I can't imagine what will happen this summer."