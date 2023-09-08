‘Bags upon bags’ of unclaimed luggage pile up at major UK Airport

A passenger arriving back at the airport said it seems “reasonably quiet” but there are “unclaimed bags everywhere”

A passenger arriving back to Manchester Airport after a flight from Alicante has described scenes at the carousel where bags are loaded off the plane.

Mike told NationalWorld that there seems to be “bags upon bags” of either “unclaimed, lost or delayed luggage”.

He said the airport “seemed reasonably quiet, but there seemed to be unclaimed bags everywhere.”

Mike flew back with easyJet and landed at Manchester Airport at around 1pm this afternoon (Friday 8 September).

He added: “Also, as I departed from Alicante I got an email to say my suitcase had arrived in Alicante (on the plane I’d just boarded to get me home!)”

Other passengers arriving at Manchester Airport have also taken to the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to share that their luggage has been lost or delayed.

Vishwanath Biradar posted on X: “@manairport Hello Team, We have lost luggage on the way back to Paris to Manchester flight No AF1168 and still logistics searching to help us out. Can I visit Manchester Airport and look for baggage in lost and found area ? Could you please advise?”

A passenger arriving back at the airport said it seems “reasonably quiet” but there is “unclaimed bags everywhere”. (Photo: Mike @MancMike86 on X)

While Julia O’Dwyer wrote: “@manairport Are you aware of the absolute shambles at your airport lost/delayed baggage son travelled from Ukraine bag stuck at Man after being left at Heathrow now we can’t get it back he has to go back to Ukraine Sunday no bag no clothes, no medications & not allowed collect.”

Manchester Airport responded to both of the customers on X saying that the pair would need to contact their airline as they and their handling agent “independently look after your luggage”.