Blackpool V Benidorm

Trivago have reported that British holidaymakers are opting to travel closer to home due to rising air fare prices, so how much cheaper is it to visit Blackpool instead of Benidorm?

Cost of transport

Blackpool - You can travel from London to Blackpool by train in under three hours, with the average return price according to Omio, £54.

Benidorm - Flying from London to Alicante will only take you two hours and 25 minutes. Prices for flights vary, with costs depending on the time of year. According to UK Trip, the average return price in December is £131.

Cost of hotel

Blackpool - The average price for a hotel room according to Skyscanner is £89 per night, but bargains exist with some rates as cheap as £15.

Benidorm - The average price for a hotel room according to Momondo is between £73 to £139.

Cost of a meal

Blackpool - The average cost of a three-course meal in Blackpool is £50 according to Cost of Living.

Benidorm - Whilst a three-course meal in Benidorm would set you back €42.

Cost of a pint

Blackpool - The average price for a pint in Blackpool is £4.50 according to Lancashire Live.

Benidorm - You can enjoy a pint for much less in Benidorm, with the average price just €2 according to Cost of Living.