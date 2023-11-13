Blackpool 'more popular than Benidorm’ as British holidaymakers opt for staycations due to soaring air fares
According to travel website Trivago, tourists are travelling closer to home in 2024
Blackpool is proving more popular than Benidorm with British holidaymakers according to travel website Trivago. People are increasingly choosing to holiday at home a due to rising costs of air fares, with domestic destinations proving popular again for 2024.
Trivago's UK booking data has revealed that out of their top 10 destinations for Christmas 2023, the most popular locations include London, Llandudno in Wales and Edinburgh. For New Year, London, Edinburgh and Blackpool rank amongst the top five places to see in 2024. Whilst the outlook for the first half of 2024 sees over half of the destinations included on their top 10 list being in the UK and Ireland.
Trivago, which is majority-owned by Expedia has reported that despite international travel continuing to bounce back after the Covid pandemic, staycations are still a popular option for British tourists. Their booking data has shown that factors including the wildfires in Europe and the soaring cost of living has seen travellers opt to save money and try to travel for less by looking at local locations.
Trivago have reported that British holidaymakers are opting to travel closer to home due to rising air fare prices, so how much cheaper is it to visit Blackpool instead of Benidorm?
Cost of transport
Blackpool - You can travel from London to Blackpool by train in under three hours, with the average return price according to Omio, £54.
Benidorm - Flying from London to Alicante will only take you two hours and 25 minutes. Prices for flights vary, with costs depending on the time of year. According to UK Trip, the average return price in December is £131.
Cost of hotel
Blackpool - The average price for a hotel room according to Skyscanner is £89 per night, but bargains exist with some rates as cheap as £15.
Benidorm - The average price for a hotel room according to Momondo is between £73 to £139.
Cost of a meal
Blackpool - The average cost of a three-course meal in Blackpool is £50 according to Cost of Living.
Benidorm - Whilst a three-course meal in Benidorm would set you back €42.
Cost of a pint
Blackpool - The average price for a pint in Blackpool is £4.50 according to Lancashire Live.
Benidorm - You can enjoy a pint for much less in Benidorm, with the average price just €2 according to Cost of Living.
Where are British holidaymakers going in 2024?
Trivago have revealed the top 10 destinations for the first half of 2024 according bookings on the travel website, they are:
- London
- Edinburgh
- Dubai
- Blackpool
- New York
- Benidorm
- Amsterdam
- Liverpool
- Manchester
- Dublin
Why are staycations becoming popular in 2024?
There are lots of factors that are influencing the popularity of staycations, with the cost of living crisis and rising air fares helping to encourage people to holiday at home.
Speaking to PA, Trivago's recently appointed chief executive Johannes Thomas explained: “The UK is a very domestic market. Part of that is down to airline tickets, which are significantly more expensive. Overall across the globe, it’s true for the US, Europe and the UK that people are going closer to home. They’re travelling shorter distances and choosing to stay shorter periods and that’s probably a sign of higher ticket prices.”
Mr Thomas’s comments come after Irish budget airline Ryanair warned last week of steep hikes in ticket prices this winter. They revealed fares surged by 24% on average in the first half of 2023 and are set for a further “mid-teens percentage” rise until the end of the year.